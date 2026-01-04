Scottie Barnes isn't the only reason Raptors are succeeding

The Toronto Raptors are among the top teams in the Eastern Conference for many reasons, but one is beginning to stick out more in the last couple of games.

The Raptors' second unit has been one of the best in the NBA all season long. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes recently praised the second unit for its efforts so far this season.

"Scottie Barnes is the only regular Toronto Raptors starter with a positive on-off differential, a fact that doesn't matter as much as it should because several bench players behind him are more than pulling their weight," Hughes wrote.

"Toronto thrives when Gradey Dick, Jamal Shead or Sandro Mamukelashvili is in the game. Though he's played far less than those three, Jamison Battle is actually the Raps' on-off king. Toronto's net rating is a sure-to-regress but nonetheless fascinating 25.1 points per 100 possessions better when the frontcourt sniper is on the floor.

"Toronto's most-used lineup is its preferred first unit, and that group—Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Barnes and Jakob Poeltl—is a plus-6.3 per 100 possessions, roughly that of a 56-win team. It's just that one or more of the quintet has been sidelined by injury for a good chunk of the year. Good thing the Raptors have a bench capable of picking up the slack."

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili goes to shoot a basket. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Raptors bench among best in NBA

The Raptors are getting to a point in the season where the bench is beginning to have more importance during the game. Injuries are popping up left and right, and legs are becoming more tired than they were at the beginning of the season.

Teams with strong benches will ultimately take a step in the right direction, which is where the Raptors are going. The Raptors can play 10-11 players deep on most nights, and that is becoming a huge strength of theirs.

If the Raptors bench continues to play at the level they have this season, a top-four playoff spot could very well be within their grasp. They could also ride that momentum into the postseason. The bench can become less of a strength when the playoffs start, but that is a bridge they can cross when they get there.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow night when they take on the Atlanta Hawks once again to finish off a five-game road trip. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Inside the Scotiabank Arena, fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or streaming on NBA League Pass.

