Three New Year's resolutions for Raptors in 2026

The Toronto Raptors are ringing in the new year as a 20-15 squad looking to take the next step as a team.

The team has a lot of hype and hope, but they have to do a couple of things in order to improve as a collective unit. Here's a look at three New Year's resolutions for the Raptors to keep in the upcoming year.

Run the offence through Scottie Barnes more

The Raptors have seen what they can do with Scottie Barnes as the point forward of the team. Barnes has two triple-doubles in the last three games, proving that he can distribute the ball in an effective way.

Barnes has gotten more action at center with Jakob Poeltl out with a back injury. That has been part of the reason why the offense has gone through Barnes often, but that's something the team should do more of, even when Poeltl comes back from injury.

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes blocks tries to get around Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Get some centre depth

Poeltl's absence has hurt the Raptors in the post as they don't have much to work with at the centre position. Signing Mo Bamba to a non-guaranteed deal earlier this week is a temporary solution, but it is not one that can be worked out in the long term. Bamba's contract becomes guaranteed if he is still on the roster on January 10, so he may be shown the door if things don't work out.

The Raptors need things to work with Bamba, otherwise he will just be a means to an end.

Earn a top-four seed in Eastern Conference playoffs

It's important for the Raptors to keep pace in the Eastern Conference standings as they go into the New Year. The team is currently in fourth place with a 20-15 record, which puts them in position to host a first-round playoff series.

However, the Eastern Conference is very tight, with several teams breathing down the Raptors' backs to try and get that top four seed. The Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers are all within a game of the Raptors in the standings, so things could go from good to bad very quickly.

In the meantime, the Raptors will return to the court tomorrow when they take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories