Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes Has 'Very Hard Job'

Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Scottie Barnes is continuing to build his case to be the league's defensive player of the year this season.

Barnes has grown on the defensive end in each of his first five seasons in the league, but this year he has broken out and is viewed as one of the best defenders in the game. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic explained how difficult it is to defend at a high level like Barnes.

"Every single night he gets the best matchup on the opposing team, and he's not shying away from that," Rajakovic said of Barnes. "He prides himself on the defensive end, and that's a hard job. At the same time, we need him on the offensive end, and we need his force, especially in transition. So he has a very hard job, but he is much more capable than you know night in, night out.

"He's going to be guarding point guards, wings, and five men, and tonight, regarding matching up with Kevin Durant and [Alperen] Sengun, he does a lot for us. Unfortunately, tonight we missed a couple of guys that can really help him take that low off of his back."

Scottie Barnes Given Tough Task For Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. defends. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In a league that has seen offense grow a lot over the past few years, seeing defence take centre stage with players is rare. Barnes goes against the grain and is viewed as one of the best in the league when it comes to defence.

Even though the Raptors are struggling at the moment, it shouldn't take away from Barnes' defensive efforts during the game. He is always guarding the opponent's best scorer and is unafraid of any matchup that comes his way. In the last two games, he's defended rising rookie Cooper Flagg to future Hall-of-Famer Kevin Durant.

Barnes takes on any task with enthusiasm and grit, which makes him a tough matchup night in and night out. While the Raptors aren't always successful, Barnes does his best to put the team in the best position to succeed.

Barnes and the Raptors are hoping to get back in the win column as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the Smoothie King Center in the Big Easy. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

