Raptors Problem Has Become Very Apparent

The Toronto Raptors have been competitive in many games lately, but they haven't always come out on the winning end.

In recent losses against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the San Antonio Spurs, and the New York Knicks, the Raptors had a chance to win late, but they ultimately struggled to beat their opponent. The Athletic Insider Eric Koreen hypothesized why this may be the case.

"After the Raptors lost to the Spurs on Feb. 25, that was their fifth loss after leading by double-digits in the fourth quarter. At the time, that was tops in the league," Koreen wrote.

"Raptors coach Darko Rajaković referred to those as necessary “scars” a few days later — situations that will help them be better in the future. I’m guessing that’s true to some degree. I also think Rajaković can get better with his rotations and challenges.

"Still, I’d put it mostly on the players. Brandon Ingram isn’t the break-you-down, draw-two and kick-it-out type — he’s looking to get his own shot. Even if he were, the most shooting Rajaković could feasibly put around him and Barnes right now is Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter and Sandro Mamukelashvili. The Raptors lack dynamic offensive playmakers."

Raptors Can't Find Ways to Win Late

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

This has been a problem that has been consistent throughout the season, but there is no quick fix to these issues for now. The Raptors thrive when it comes to working in transition, but when the game slows down in the final minutes, they can't always get their best shot in the half-court offence.

That was very apparent in their recent loss against the New York Knicks, when they scored just two points in the final six minutes of the contest.

It has been a point of emphasis since then and I'd be curious to see where the Raptors would make changes and see whether or not there would be improvements if they find themselves in a similar position in a game this season.

They are bound to find themselves in tight finishes in the playoffs, so the hope is that these mistakes they are making now can be rectified in the coming weeks leading up to the postseason.

The Raptors will face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 6 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

