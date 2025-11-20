Raptors get revenge, beat 76ers for fifth straight win

The Toronto Raptors are staying in the win column after beating the Philadelphia 76ers 121-112 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The win comes after the Raptors lost to the 76ers on Nov. 8, which was the only game in their last 10 that they lost. Now, the Raptors get their revenge and pull out the win.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram smiles after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Raptors stay hot, win fifth straight

The Raptors came out of the gates with a massive boost of energy, scoring 33 points in the first quarter. However, the 76ers responded back in a big way as the Raptors came back down to earth.

The 76ers outscored the Raptors 28-20 in the second quarter to take a three-point lead into halftime. Whatever Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about at halftime seemed to resonate with the team because Toronto had a 10-2 run to start the quarter and it led to them having the lead for the rest of the game.

The Sixers kept things close, bringing it to within three points with just over three minutes to go, but a 3-point shot from Immanuel Quickley put the Raptors ahead by multiple scores for good.

For the Raptors, all five starters and backup guard Ja'Kobe Walter (13 points) scored in double figures. Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett scored 22 points apiece, Jakob Poeltl had 19, Quickley dropped 18 and Barnes added 16.

The 76ers had All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey score a game-high 24 points, while rookie No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe and backup guard Quentin Grimes had 21 points apiece. Andre Drummond, who was starting for an injured Joel Embiid, scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double.

The Raptors are continuing their climb up the standings and they find themselves on a hot streak. With the Cleveland Cavaliers losing to the Houston Rockets, the Raptors are in sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Only the Detroit Pistons are ahead of them because they have won each of their last 11 games.

The Raptors are on a five-game win streak, which is tied for the third-longest in the league behind the Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Raptors will try to extend their winning streak when they take on the Washington Wizards for their third NBA Cup game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday inside Scotiabank Arena.

