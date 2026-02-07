Raptors Give Optimistic Jakob Poeltl Injury Update

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl has been on the sidelines for a while, but there is reason to believe that his stay on the bench is temporary rather than permanent.

Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster spoke in a radio appearance on TSN 1050 and explained where Poeltl is at in his recovery process.

“We’re hopeful,” Webster said of a potential return for Poeltl on TSN1050.

“Again, this feels a bit different. And as he ramps up and it’s tough, you know. I’m not a seven-footer with a sore back, so it’s hard to know what that feels like, being in the weight room and working out and then getting to the court and having other seven footers and 250 pounders lean on you. So I think that’s where we are. But if we can get him back, I think people have seen over the years how important he is to the Raptors playing winning basketball.”

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl gets control of a rebound against the Boston Celtics. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Poeltl Could Return For Raptors Soon

Poeltl, 30, has only played in 21 games this season for the Raptors, having not seen any action since December 21 against the Brooklyn Nets. He has missed the last 23 games for the team, but he has been listed as questionable in the team's injury report against the Indiana Pacers.

Toronto was possibly looking at the idea of trading him before the deadline, but no team was interested in acquiring him at the compensation the Raptors were comfortable with. If Poeltl hurts himself again, he will have one of the worst contracts in the league.

Poeltl is under contract for the next five seasons with the Raptors. He is currently making $19.5 million in each of the next two seasons, but he will get a raise at the beginning of the 2027-28 campaign when he is 32 years old. Poeltl will make $27.3 million that season and see another pay increase to $29.4 million in 2028-29. In the final year of his contract, Poeltl will be 34 years old making $27.3 million.

The hope for Poeltl is that he can return to the court against the Pacers and stay relatively healthy for the remainder of the season. The Raptors need his size in the playoffs, so making sure he is ready for the postseason will be the biggest task for Toronto. If he is healthy, the Raptors' chances of making a deep playoff run increase significantly.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI Stories