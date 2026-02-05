Projecting the Raptors Starting Lineup and Rotation After the Trade Deadline

The Toronto Raptors have 30 games left in the regular season and will be making a push towards qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in four years.

The roster changed slightly over the course of the deadline as the team moved on from Ochai Agbaji in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets while adding Trayce Jackson-Davis from the Golden State Warriors.

Here's a look at what the rotation could look like for the rest of the season:

Point Guard: Immanuel Quickley, Jamal Shead, Chris Paul (Will Be Waived)

Assuming Chris Paul will get waived, the Raptors will have a pair of point guards to work with in Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead. The Raptors may want to pick a point guard to replace Paul once he is waived, but there doesn't need to be much depth behind the two incumbent point guards, considering the fact other players on the team have a facilitating role and can play on Paul.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul beats Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Shooting Guard: RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter, Garrett Temple

The shooting guards will stay relatively the same with RJ Barrett starting and Ja'Kobe Walter coming off the bench. Garrett Temple serves as this team's primary veteran, and he won't see the court unless something drastic happens.

Small Forward: Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Jamison Battle

Brandon Ingram is the team's starting forward on the wing, and he has been the leading scorer all season long. The Raptors will continue to rely on Ingram's scoring abilities while hoping Gradey Dick performs better from beyond the three-point line in the second unit. Jamison Battle has been in and out of the rotation throughout the season, but as of now, he likely won't see many postseason minutes unless he proves himself between now and the middle of April.

Power Forward: Collin Murray-Boyles, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jonathan Mogbo

The frontcourt has a bit of fluidity when it comes to positions as Collin Murray-Boyles and Sandro Mamukelashvili both go from the power forward and center positions. Jonathan Mogbo will get spot up minutes if there is a big man on the sidelines with an injury.

Centre: Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl (Injured), Trayce Jackson-Davis

Scottie Barnes has served as the team's small-ball center for most of the season, and it has paid off. He has the defensive abilities to defend one through five, and the Raptors are building their team defense around that. Once Jakob Poeltl comes back, he likely would start in the second unit before possibly getting a chance to start. It would give the team a proper rim protector, and that will come in handy during the playoffs. Trayce Jackson-Davis will have to work his way into the rotation as he doesn't provide much uniqueness compared to what Barnes, Murray-Boyles, and Mamukelashvili provide.

