Raptors GM Explains Chris Paul Trade

The Toronto Raptors have a future Hall of Famer on their roster in Chris Paul, but he isn't expected to be there for a very long time.

Paul was acquired in a three-team trade between the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors earlier this week, but the 12-time All-Star isn't expected to report to Canada. In the deal, the Raptors sent Ochai Agbaji to the Nets and general manager Bobby Webster offered some clarity on the move in a recent radio interview.

“We got under the luxury tax with the Ochai trade and then we got under [the tax bracket] enough that we could go out and get some front court help. So we were able to get Jackson-Davis from Golden State,” Webster said on TSN1050. “We’re happy with where we were, we didn’t chase a couple of the bigger deals that I know were out there, but the time will come for that.”

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul looks to pass the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

CP3 Deal Happened For Financial Reasons

The Raptors didn't have to do much to get under the luxury tax, so trading Agbaji for a smaller salary made a boatload of sense for Toronto. That being said, Webster was still bullish about the idea of trading for Paul, even if he doesn't ever suit up for the Raptors.

“It was a salary move,” Webster said of the Agbaji deal on TSN1050. “So Ochai makes about $6 million and Chris makes [$2 million] and I think early in the season he sort of made his plans known and so in many ways it was a just a contract. I actually didn’t know who we were getting back in the deal. They just said a minimum player and they got me back on the phone and said Chris Paul.

“So yeah, the fan of me was like, oh, Chris Paul, you know? One of my favourite players, but no, we will not see him in the [lineup in Toronto].”

Once the Raptors waive Paul, they will have a chance to sign a player in his place. The team could go for another point guard or it could find another big man to add some size. The Raptors could also look to add a wing because Agbaji is no longer on the roster, and he doesn't have a sure-fire replacement already. The Raptors could also convert either Alijah Martin or AJ Lawson from a two-way deal to a standard contract.

