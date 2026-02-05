Grading Raptors' Chris Paul, Trayce Jackson-Davis Trades With Clippers, Warriors

The Toronto Raptors are seeing the dust settle a little bit after making a pair of trades ahead of the trade deadline.

In a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets, the Raptors were able to shed some salary. The Raptors sent Ochai Agbaji to the Nets while bringing future Hall-of-Fame guard Chris Paul to Toronto despite him not playing since earlier in the season. The Raptors also swung a late-night deal, acquiring Golden State Warriors centre Trayce Jackson-Davis for a second-round pick.

Here's a look at some grades for the two trades:

Raptors Get Under Tax With Chris Paul

The Raptors knew Agbaji was a player they were looking to trade ahead of the deadline. He was an expiring contract making $6.4 million and he was destined to walk in free agency, so the Raptors made a move.

Originally, the Raptors were looking to send Agbaji to the Sacramento Kings in a potential trade for Domantas Sabonis. However, once those talks fell through, Toronto made it its mission to ensure it would get under the tax. That was the whole point of this move, and they succeeded.

While it may not have been the ideal situation, the Raptors completed their primary goal and should deserve some credit for that. — Grade: B-

Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raptors Find Big Man in Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Raptors knew they needed a centre at the deadline, and while they may not have gotten their first choice, they ended up with some size in Jackson-Davis, who was in and out of the rotation for the Warriors in his third season in the NBA.

The former Indiana Hoosiers big man only stands 6-9, making him one of the smaller big man options on the trade market. The Raptors have been operating with smaller big men this season with Sandro Mamukelashvili, Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles, so this fits their DNA, but they might have benefitted from getting some variety in the centre rotation.

With Jakob Poeltl still on the sidelines with a lingering back injury, the team doesn't have another seven-footer on the roster. That could be an issue once the Raptors face off against teams in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a lot of size. — Grade: C

