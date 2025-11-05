Raptors grab biggest win of season in rout vs. Bucks
The Toronto Raptors are feeling pretty good after a 128-100 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena.
After losing to the Bucks on Oct. 24, the Raptors got their revenge, torching the Bucks for their biggest win of the season.
Raptors pull out big win vs. Bucks
The Raptors took a double-digit lead against the Bucks in the first quarter and were on cruise control for the rest of the game. The lead grew to as much as 32 for the Raptors, proving that they were in the driver's seat every step of the way.
The Raptors were led by RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes, who each scored 23 points. Barnes exited the game in the second quarter briefly with a thumb sprain but returned to action in the second half and closed out a strong performance for the team.
Immanuel Quickley and backup centre Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 15 apiece while Brandon Ingram had 13 points of his own. Gradey Dick also had 14 points off the bench for the Raptors.
The team also saw Jakob Poeltl return to action after missing the past few games with a back injury. Poeltl played 20 minutes and scored eight points while grabbing nine rebounds.
For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer with 22 points. Kyle Kuzma was next on the scoring leaderboard with 18 points off the bench while Cole Anthony had 12.
Ryan Rollins and Myles Turner joined them in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The victory for the Raptors gives them their biggest win of the season. Their defense is improving while their offense continues to play at a high level and efficient clip.
Not every game will be this way, but it is promising to see the Raptors catch some rhythm and gain some momentum. The team will do its best to keep the good times rolling while not getting too high.
The Raptors have now won three games in a row and will look to make it four when they take on the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Cup game. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Arena.