Raptors have one thing to fix moving forward
The Toronto Raptors are figuring out how to make the adjustments from last season to this one as they hope to dig themselves out of the early hole they've been in.
The biggest thing Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic is hoping to get back on track is the team's rebounding, which has been the worst in the league to start the season.
“We want to be a team that crashes on the offensive glass, but that cannot be fluff,” Rajakovic said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.
“We talked to the guys: either go and get or you gotta get back on defence. You cannot be halfway. We had a very high watch rate; you can’t just watch what’s happening. If you’re not crashing and not getting back on defence, that’s not good. So that's number one problem that we got to address and get better at."
Raptors rebounding needs some help
The team is hoping to improve the rebounding by giving players fewer minutes in hopes that it will give them more energy to crash the glass.
“Last year we had a lot of injuries, and those guys played 20 or 30 minutes a game, it was like, a given,” Rajakovic said via Grange. “Now those guys are playing 15 or 18 or 20 minutes, and for them it’s a learning process how to maximize those minutes, how to affect the game on both ends of the floor.”
The Raptors are dealing with a balancing act, which is difficult to maintain, especially with the team trying to figure out how to incorporate new looks in the offense. Luckily on that front, Brandon Ingram is figuring out how to get the offense working.
“We’ve been finding ways to execute in transition, we’ve been more aggressive, finding the right guy on the floor, shooting more threes, getting to the basket,” Ingram said via Grange. “Every game is different, but I’m feeling better and better in my rhythm.”
With Ingram getting ingratiated into the offense, the Raptors need to place more focus on the defensive end, especially when it comes to rebounding. It's nice that the Raptors can score 115-125 points per game, but when they are giving up nearly 130, it won't be easy to win many games.
The Raptors are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.