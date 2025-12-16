Darko Rajakovic reacts to Raptors' much-needed win over Heat

After losing six of their previous seven games, the Toronto Raptors finally picked up a much-needed win over the Miami Heat. Now, sitting at 16-11 on the season, the Raptors can try to use this momentum as they head into a favorable stretch of games.

Following the game, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic talked about how important the win was for his team, while giving props to the opposing Heat.

"First of all, we played a really good team. I like their depth. I like the way they play. I thought it was a very challenging game for us," Rajakovic said. "The game was decided at the end in the fourth quarter. I thought that our defense, overall, was really good. Attention to detail and preparation for the game... and once we do that and play to that standard of winning basketball, it is very rewarding when you get a win."

Raptors pick up a much-needed win

Dec 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic watches warm up before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Scotiabank Arena. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Raptors outscored the Heat 32-19 in the fourth quarter, which was ultimately the deciding factor. The Raptors have lost a handful of games this season because of poor fourth quarter performances, so to see them pull one out because of a strong showing in the closing minutes was certainly a great sign.

"Very happy for my guys," Rajakovic continued. "This definitely is going to give us a new boost of energy."

The Raptors were led by Brandon Ingram in the win, dropping 28 points, five assists, and five rebounds, but he certainly got some help. Scottie Barnes chipped in 17 points, ten rebounds, and six assists, while Jamal Shead had a near double-double off the bench with eight points and ten assists.

Brandon Ingram over the last three games:



29.7 PPG

5.0 RPG

4.7 APG

54.4% FG

63.2% 3P

37.2 MPG https://t.co/3cBj3kvg3L pic.twitter.com/nAHC2hQTdl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 16, 2025

Rajakovic touched on the importance of the Raptors playing well-rounded, team-oriented basketball.

"We need everybody. We're not going to win if we have three guys playing good basketball. That's just reality. We need everybody to play to the level they're capable of playing, and that's how I'm urging our guys to work for and prepare and get motivated to play in every game."

When the Raptors are able to come together as a team, as they did in Miami, especially including a 28-point outing from Ingram, they are certainly capable of competing with any team in the league. Even playing without starting guard RJ Barrett, the Raptors pulled out a much-needed win, and it is exactly what they needed as they look to get back on track.