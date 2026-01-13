Raptors linked to Duke centre in mock draft

The Toronto Raptors are in need of adding some size at some point in the next couple of months.

The Raptors could look to add a centre before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but regardless of whether or not the team does that, bigs should be on their radar for the 2026 NBA Draft this summer. ESPN Draft Analyst Jeremy Woo conducted a recent mock draft where the Raptors selected Patrick Ngongba II from Duke.

"Though his past month has been a mixed bag, Ngongba has helped himself this season, standing out as a long-term bet on instincts and playmaking at his size in what has become a thin class of centers. Ngongba's plus passing enables Duke to play through him and gives him some feasible perimeter functionality if he can develop a reliable jumper," Woo wrote.

"Though his conditioning has improved, his lack of vertical lift around the basket as a finisher has been a point of concern. He is well-rounded enough to become an eventual NBA contributor, but that requires optimistic projection from a physical standpoint.

"Toronto sits in a playoff position and could be in a spot to add at the deadline. The Raptors' limited depth at center could be an area to address through the draft."

Army Black Knights forward Tate Laczkowski battles with Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Raptors could benefit from adding centre

In recent weeks, the Raptors have been rolling with their draft pick from this year, Collin Murray-Boyles, as a small-ball centre for the team. Murray-Boyles plays bigger than his 6-7 frame, but the team could use some depth and size other than Jakob Poeltl, who has been out for a few weeks with a back injury.

Adding a player like Ngongba, who comes from such a heralded program as Duke, is a move in the right direction for the team. Ngongba didn't play much in his freshman season because lottery pick Khaman Maluach was getting most of the playing time. It's safe to say Ngongba has made the most of his opportunity in his second year in Durham.

And Ngongba is averaging 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds so far this season for the Blue Devils, and he is a big reason why they are one of the best teams in the country so far this year. If he is available when the Raptors are on the clock in the draft this summer, they should seriously consider bringing him to Canada.

