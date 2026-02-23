Raptors Regressing in Key Area Could Lead to Failure of Team

The Toronto Raptors have built themselves up over the last couple of years to get towards the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors still have a long way to go, but they have made strides in the last couple of years, especially this season where they sit fifth in the Eastern Conference. However, CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn believes the team has not performed well in the draft over the last couple of years, and it could lead to them struggling to get over the hump.

"Collin Murray-Boyles is looking good as a mid-lottery pick, but Toronto doesn't have quite the same magic draft touch it had a decade ago, when the Raptors landed Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby in the 20s in back-to-back drafts. Gradey Dick's role has diminished pretty significantly in his third season. Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead are nice long-term reserves," Quinn wrote.

"Ultimately, in what starts to get more common around this point on the list, it's a bit unclear what Toronto's plan is. They have a lot of good players that are making too much money. They have a lot of young players, but none that really stand out. They don't have, say, Portland's wealth of external draft capital or Orlando's individual talent to fall back on. What is the path from plucky No. 5 seed to consistent Eastern Conference contender?"

MORE: The Best, Worst and Likeliest Scenarios For Raptors This Season

Raptors Need to Be Better in Draft

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles battles for a round against Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Out of the Raptors' current rotation, they've drafted about half of the players in the past five years. Scottie Barnes was the first in the 2021 class, followed by Gradey Dick in 2023, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead in 2024 and Collin Murray-Boyles in 2025.

While Dick and Walter have not been perfect, Shead and Murray-Boyles have given pretty much all you can ask for with the Raptors. If the team can continue making picks like that, the Raptors will be just fine.

In fact, the Raptors are in the position they're in because of their drafting. They likely need one or two more strong role players in the next draft or two to really take them over the top.

In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action against the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Fans can watch the game on TSN sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.