Raptors Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles Gets Bad Injury News vs. Pacers

Toronto Raptors rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles is no longer participating in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers.

According to Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange, Murray-Boyles re-aggravated his thumb injury and will not return against the Pacers.

"Collin Murray-Boyles has aggravated his wonky left thumb and is done for the game. I wonder if the Raptors might just shut him down until after the all-star break and let that thing heal up a little bit," Grange tweeted.

Murray-Boyles Exits vs. Pacers

With Murray-Boyles out, the Raptors will rely on new big man Trayce Jackson-Davis and Sandro Mamukelashvili to fill in the gaps. This will give Jackson-Davis a great opportunity to get acclimated with his teammates that he just met less than a week ago.

“We’ve always had our eye on him in the past, but timing matters too,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said, per Grange h/t Hoops Rumors. “We called on him before, but Golden State got another big () and I think it was sort of time for him to be free. So, when we did thedeal (to get below the tax), we had the ability. We didn’t have a lot of money to spend, but we looked at anyone under $3MM that we could bring in and he quickly rose to the top of the list.”

While Trayce Jackson-Davis gets a chance at more minutes with the Raptors, the team would much rather have Murray-Boyles healthy and available. The rookie forward has been nothing short of incredible in his first season with the team, getting quickly adjusted to life in the NBA and playing well on both ends of the floor when he's healthy.

The primary issue with Murray-Boyles is that he has not been super healthy. He has missed a handful of games so far this season for the Raptors, so the team needs to be a bit more cautious with him moving forward.

With the All-Star break coming in the next week, the Raptors may decide to shut him down for the team's final game of the first half against the first-place Detroit Pistons. However, if he recovers in time, there is a chance that he could get back on the court before he goes to Los Angeles for the Rising Stars Challenge.

