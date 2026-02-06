This Quote Says Everything About Raptors' Trade Deadline Plans

The Toronto Raptors are past the trade deadline and are confident in the players on the roster to compete in the postseason.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster spoke to media members after the deadline and explained how the front office feels about the roster.

“I think, at this point, with this group, we didn’t want to chase,” Webster said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“We didn’t want to be in a situation where you felt like you were overpaying. We’re still on the upward climb ... we’ve had a pretty positive start; the group is coming together. There will be a time where we’re gonna push in and consolidate and add some picks, but we just felt the prices at this point were a little high for us.”

Raptors Keep It Cool at Trade Deadline

The Raptors were circling around on potential trades for centers because Jakob Poeltl has been dealing with a back injury for most of the season. However, the team has been impressed with rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, and it has softened the need to bring in another big man.

“The silver lining of Jak’s injury has been Collin in so many ways, right? The question coming out of college was, would (his play) translate, and by all means it’s translated on the defensive end," Webster said via Grange.

The Raptors still acquired a center in Trayce Jackson-Davis from the Golden State Warriors, but it only cost the Raptors a second-round pick, and they were able to stay under the luxury tax. That was an easy trade of them to make, and Webster explained how the team had been interested in acquiring him.

“We’ve always had our eye on him in the past, but timing matters too," Webster said via Grange. "We called on him before, but Golden State got another big (Kristaps Porzingis, from Atlanta) and I think it was sort of time for him to be free. So, when we did the Ochai deal, we had the ability. We didn’t have a lot of money to spend, but we looked at anyone under $3 million that we could bring in and he quickly rose to the top of the list.”

The Raptors return to the court on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

