Raptors see decent jump in NBA power rankings
The Toronto Raptors are fresh off the first week of the season with a 1-2 record.
A win against the Atlanta Hawks on opening night had things looking promising for the Raptors, but losses to the Milwaukee Bucks at home and the Dallas Mavericks on the road have tempered expectations a little bit. ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel conducted his weekly power rankings, where the Raptors are located at No. 22 out of 30, three spots higher than the previous edition.
"A statement win in their first game of the season on the road against the Hawks had everyone raising eyebrows for the Toronto Raptors. While back-to-back losses have eased some of the hype surrounding this team, the Raptors have looked very strong on offense with their new addition of Brandon Ingram," Siegel wrote.
"As good as they are at playing fast and running in transition, this has negatively impacted Toronto's ability to defend — an area in which they forged their identity last season. If the Raptors slow things down a little bit and give more effort on defense, they can easily become a top-six team in the East standings. Any proof of this can be found in that first game of the season in Atlanta."
Raptors moving up in NBA power rankings
The only teams ranked lower in Siegel's power rankings are the New Orleans Pelicans, the aforementioned Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
The Raptors have a lot to work on and are still in the bottom third of the league in the power rankings, but there is reason to believe that their shortcomings are fixable. The offense has looked relatively sound in the first three games and there can still be improvements, especially with Immanuel Quickley, who is struggling to start the season.
However, Brandon Ingram looks as advertised, RJ Barrett has had his moments and Scottie Barnes is playing extremely well. If those three are playing at a high level, the Raptors will have a chance to win on most nights.
In the meantime, the Raptors play four games this week. They start off by facing Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs tonight before heading back home to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
The week concludes with the team's first NBA Cup game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday before returning to Toronto to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.