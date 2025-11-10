Raptors surprisingly low in latest NBA power rankings
The Toronto Raptors are 10 games into their season but are showing some promise to start the year.
The Raptors saw their four-game win streak snapped at the hands of the division rival Philadelphia 76ers, putting them at a 5-5 record through 10 games. That landed them a spot at No. 18 in the latest power rankings from PFSN writer Brandon Austin.
"The Toronto Raptors have built their offense on pace, spacing, and exploiting mismatches, keeping them competitive in nearly every game. However, they haven’t defined a true go-to player in clutch moments. Still, the dynamic trio of Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett is starting to provide balance and scoring punch, each averaging around or over 20.0 points with efficient shooting," Austin wrote.
"Ingram, a midseason acquisition who didn’t play for the Raptors last year, has emerged as a key scorer thanks to his improved midrange shooting. The Raptors have a top-15 offense and the talent to score with opponents on most nights. If this trio can click more consistently, Toronto could build on its current momentum and become a serious threat in the East."
Raptors in surprisingly low spot for power rankings
The teams behind the Raptors in the power rankings are the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
The Raptors are sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference and there are several teams under .500 ahead of them in the power rankings, so it's safe to argue that Toronto might be a bit lower than expected.
The team has a lot going for itself at the moment, so there is reason to believe they can move up the ladder if it continues to play this way. The Raptors have room for growth and that will showcase itself over the course of the season.
This week, the Raptors will have a chance to move up in the power rankings if they can snag a couple more wins on their current five-game road trip.
After beating the Atlanta Hawks and losing to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Raptors will now head to the Big Apple to take on the Brooklyn Nets before facing off against the red hot Cleveland Cavaliers and reigning Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers to close out the week.