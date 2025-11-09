5 numbers to know after Raptors' win streak snaps vs. 76ers
The Toronto Raptors are back in the loss column after falling 130-120 to the Philadelphia 76ers, snapping a four-game win streak.
Here's a look at five numbers to know after the Raptors' loss against the Sixers:
0 - Ochai Agbaji's points in first start of season
The Raptors opted to start Agbaji in lieu of Jakob Poeltl, who was sitting out on the second night of a back-to-back. Earlier in the season, the Raptors went with rookie Collin Murray-Boyles and it may have been a mistake to not go with him.
Agbaji played 15 minutes of scoreless basketball while Murray-Boyles had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Raptors.
42.1 - Raptors' 3-point percentage
The Raptors continued to shoot well from beyond the 3-point line. The team made 16 of 38 shots from downtown, making six more triples than the 76ers.
Over the course of the season, the Raptors are making just over 39 percent of their 3-pointers, which ranks fifth in the league. Only the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks rank higher than the Raptors in that category to start the season.
43 - Raptors' first quarter points
The Raptors offense was on point to begin the game. They took a double-digit lead, but the Sixers chipped away throughout the second quarter, taking a lead by halftime.
The Raptors tried to stay in it in the second half, but the Sixers grew too large of a lead for the Raptors to overcome.
47 - Trendon Watford's points, rebounds and assists
A big reason behind Philly's success was the emergence of power forward Trendon Watford, who had a career game against the Raptors. The fifth-year pro out of LSU scored 20 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished out 10 assists for his first-career triple-double.
Simply put, the Raptors had no answer for Watford all night.
54 - 76ers' rebound total
The Raptors have had troubles rebounding the ball all season long, especially with starting centre Jakob Poeltl going in and out of the lineup with a back injury. The team was out-rebounded 54-38 against the Sixers, which was a big reason why the Raptors lost the game.
The Raptors rank 28th in the NBA in rebounds per game with 49.2. Only the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings have fewer rebounds per game so far this season.