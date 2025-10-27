Why Brandon Ingram could be missing piece for Raptors
If the Toronto Raptors are going to take another step in the right direction this season, Brandon Ingram will have to be a big part of what they do.
The team's $120 million man signed his three-year contract over the offseason, giving him a fresh start in Toronto where he hopes to re-discover what made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Ingram spoke with Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange about his ceiling and what he hopes to show in his first full season with the Raptors.
“When I’m right, there’s no one in the league that can stop me,” Ingram said via Grange.
“And I’ve seen it firsthand, I promise you I have. When I’m in rhythm and I have my explosive step, I can get to any spot on the floor and I can raise over anybody. My game is about rhythm, footwork and playing super-aggressive. When I’m playing super-aggressive, you got to bang on the refs to call a foul. I’m either going to get fouled or get to my spot.”
Ingram hopes to prove himself for Raptors
So far this season, Ingram looks like the All-Star version of himself that he was in 2020. He is averaging 22.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game after the team's first three contests of the season.
While he hopes to maintain that level of play, the only way he can do that is if he stays healthy and runs a marathon instead of a sprint.
“I think most of my injuries have come from overworking,” Ingram said via Grange. “I don’t know how to stay out of the gym. Every day, I want to do a two-a-day. So, it’s about knowing when to rest, when to be out on the floor, when to go hard, when certain days are mental days. It’s all about that … I’m just trying to do everything I can do that’s in my control.”
If Ingram can stay healthy, he could be the answer the Raptors need in order to get back to the postseason. Add in the hunger he has to be great and that makes him the ideal supporting cast member for Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.
“He definitely has something to prove,” Raptors forward Garrett Temple said via Grange. “I think he wants to show people he can be a winner. He can be a winner on a team that wins, that has some success, and he wants to prove that he can play for a long time and is reliable … [but] he understands who he is, and I think some people forget what he can do.
“He’s ready to show people again.”