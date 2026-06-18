Ranking the Raptors Biggest Needs Before the NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors currently have the No. 19 pick in the first round and the No. 50 pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft next week.

With only two picks in their arsenal going into the draft, they can address their three biggest needs if they are smart about who they take.

Here's a look at the three biggest needs for the Raptors roster and how they can address them in the draft.

3-Point Shooting is a Must

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz reacts after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Raptors were one of the 10 worst teams in the league this past season in terms of shooting from beyond the arc. The team made just over 35 per cent of its 3-point attempts, which has to be better if the Raptors want to be serious about contending.

Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz, Santa Clara forward Allen Graves and Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson are some of the best shooters in the draft, all of whom could be the pick at No. 19 overall.

Stirtz gives the Raptors a quick catch-and-shoot player that the roster is in need of. Graves can shoot from the weak-side corner at a very high rate after making over 40 per cent of his shots from distance at Santa Clara. Anderson is someone who can pull up from the 3-point line on the fast break, punishing defences in transition.

Raptors Have to Get Taller

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Baba Miller reacts to a teammate making a 3-point shot | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Raptors are viewed as one of the smallest teams in the league. Going into the 2025-26 season, the Raptors boasted one of the shortest rosters in the league. Jakob Poeltl is the only player on the roster who stands taller than 6'9".

The NBA playoffs this spring proved how important the centre position is, and the Raptors need to find some depth at the position. Otherwise, they are going to fall behind teams that have a dynamic, dominant centre.

Players like Virginia's Ugonna Onyenso, Cincinnati's Baba Miller and St. John's Zuby Ejiofor could be the No. 50 pick if they are still on the board. Any of them would give the necessary length the second unit is craving.

Onyenso is a true rim protector for the second unit, while Miller and Ejiofor would give the Raptors some extra physicality in the frontcourt.

Crashing the Glass

Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. cheers during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were the only playoff team that did not rebound as well as the Raptors did this season.

Chris Cenac Jr. from Houston and Marez Johnson Jr. from Michigan are two players that could help the Raptors get better as a rebounding collective.

Cenac's ability to utilize his body and physicality to box out his opponents, combined with Johnson's knack for finding the ball at the apex make them legitimate rebounding threats at the NBA level.

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