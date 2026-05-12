19 Years of No. 19 Picks: What Raptors Can Expect in NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors are getting closer to making the No. 19 overall pick in the NBA Draft next month.

In preparation of the event, we are looking back at the recent history of the No. 19 pick to see what the Raptors can expect for the selection.

The pick often sits at a fascinating crossroads. It's late enough that teams are searching for high-floor role players or projects, yet early enough to have unearthed legitimate All-Stars like Jeff Teague and Tobias Harris.

As we look at the last 19 players selected at this spot (2007–2025), the 19th pick is increasingly used for versatile wings and modern bigs who can impact winning without needing a high usage rate.

The All-Stars and Elite Starters

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris dribbles defended by Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While a hit at No. 19 usually means a solid rotation player, these three picks shattered the ceiling for mid-first-round value:

Tobias Harris (2011): Harris is perhaps the most productive player on this list. Harris has carved out a 15-year career as a premier secondary scoring option, averaging nearly 16 points per game for his career. He is continuing to prove his worth in the NBA Playoffs with the Detroit Pistons.

Jeff Teague (2009): Teague is a former All-Star who became the engine of the 60-win Atlanta Hawks in 2015. His career win shares (50.8) represent the gold standard for this draft position.

John Collins (2017): Collins is a high-flying modern power forward who averaged 20 and 10 in just his third season with the Atlanta Hawks. He remains a highly sought-after athletic interior presence nearly a decade into his career.

The 2020's

In the 2020's, the focus at the No. 19 overall pick has shifted toward perimeter shooting and defensive versatility.

Year Player Team Outlook 2025 Nolan Traore Brooklyn Nets Averaged 8.9 points per game as a rookie 2024 Ja'Kobe Walter Toronto Raptors Started 5 games for Raptors in playoffs 2023 Brandin Podziemski Golden State Warriors 3-point specialist for Warriors 2022 Jake LaRavia Memphis Grizzlies Had arguably his best year in 2025-26 with Lakers 2021 Kai Jones Charlotte Hornets Last played in 2024-25 2020 Saddiq Bey Detroit Pistons Career 38% shooter from 3-point line

Historical Context: 2007–2019

The middle decade of this sample shows the "boom or bust" nature of the No. 19 pick. For every Kevin Huerter (2018), who became a vital floor spacer for playoff teams, there are players like Javaris Crittenton (2007) or Sergey Karasev (2013), who struggled to carve out a long-term career.

Avery Bradley (2010) and Gary Harris (2014) became two of the best perimeter defenders in the league, proving that No. 19 is a prime spot to find elite defensive "stoppers."

J.J. Hickson (2008) and Andrew Nicholson (2012) provided reliable interior minutes, though they lacked the versatility required by keep up with the ever-changing pace of the league.

The Bottom Line

History suggests that Raptors general manager Bobby Webster should ignore big men and focus on versatile wings (Bey, Huerter, Harris) or high-IQ guards (Teague, Podziemski).

The success rate for rotation-level players at this spot is surprisingly high, but the path to stardom usually requires a player who can shoot at least 36 per cent from deep while defending multiple positions.

A player like Baylor's Cameron Carr or Texas Tech's Christian Anderson could fit the mold for what the Raptors are looking for.

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