Raptors NBA Mock Draft: Who Toronto Targets With Every Pick

The Toronto Raptors are less than a week away from the start of the 2026 NBA Draft, and they have some big decisions to make.

With two selections, the Raptors can add a pair of promising prospects to the roster that might be able to help them build off their playoff appearance this past season. Here's a look at our latest mock draft if the Raptors were to keep both of their picks.

No. 19: Iowa SG Bennett Stirtz

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz reacts in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Raptors need three-point shooting more than anything at this point in time. As a team, the Raptors shot 35.4 per cent from the field, putting them 21st in the league in that category.

Adding Bennett Stirtz from Iowa gives the Raptors a boost in that department. Stirtz began his collegiate career at Northwest Missouri State, a Division II program. He ultimately built the skill set to become a Division I player, transferring to Drake University for the 2024-25 campaign.

In his lone season in Des Moines, Stirtz averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists, 2.1 steals, and shot nearly 40 per cent from beyond the arc. His all-around game on both ends of the floor allowed him to take another step in the right direction, transferring to Iowa for his senior year. Stirtz helped the Hawkeyes reach the Elite Eight in March Madness while averaging 19.8 points per game.

He is on an unpward trajectory and the development he has gotten at three different schools in the last three years makes him a very intriguing prospect. If he is guided by the right NBA coaching staff, he could develop into one of the top 3-point shooting guards in the league.

He is reminiscent of what Gradey Dick was for the Raptors back in 2023, and it is as if the team will be given another attempt to do right by him. Dick was strong in his first two seasons before taking a step back this year. Dick could be traded this offseason, so Stirtz could replace him and his production in the upcoming season.

Stirtz helps space the floor for the Raptors offence. He can get a shot on his own and knows how to get his teammates involved, making him a great connector and secondary playmaker alongside Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett at the wing spot.

No. 50: Virginia C Ugonna Onyenso

Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso warms up before the game against the Wright State Raiders. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If the Raptors address their three-point shooting in the first round, they can focus on size in the second round. Gaining a big man prospect in Virginia's Ugonna Onyenso could be the move for the Raptors.

Onyenso spent four years in college: two years at Kentucky, one year at Kansas State and his senior year at Virginia, where he was named to the ACC All-Defensive Team.

Onyenso only averaged 4.3 points per game across four years, but his size at 6'11" makes him someone worth taking in the back half of the second round. Drafting Onyenso at No. 50 gives the Raptors some necessary depth behind Jakob Poeltl.

Onyenso would likely start his NBA tenure in the G League on a two-way contract, allowing Toronto to properly develop him and hope that he could eventually contribute to the Raptors franchise.

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