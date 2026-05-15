Perfect Offseason Blueprint for the Raptors Roster

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to get even better this offseason after a trip to the first round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the Raptors were unsuccessful in their seven-game series loss to the Cavs, they sparked hope in their process.

Here's a look at three things the Raptors can do this offseason to put them on the right track next season:

Sign RJ Barrett, Darko Rajakovic to Extensions

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Raptors must prioritize long-term stability by securing the core of their rebuilding project. RJ Barrett transitioned from a secondary piece with the New York Knicks to a key part of the Raptors' operation, proving his efficiency jumps were no fluke.

By locking him into an extension now, the front office avoids the skyrocketing price tags of free agency next summer.

The organization should reward head coach Darko Rajakovic for his developmental success. His philosophies revitalized Toronto's ball movement, and an extension shows the roster that management fully supports the coaching staff in bringing this vision to life.

Trade Gradey Dick, Draft His Replacement in Bennett Stirtz

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick controls the ball against the Orlando Magic. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While Gradey Dick showed flashes during his first two seasons, his defensive limitations and physical profile may cap his ceiling within Toronto’s length-heavy roster. Trading him now allows the Raptors to capitalize and get value before he likely walks in free agency. The Raptors could free some salary cap and get a second-round pick or two in the return.

In his place, the Raptors should target Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz with the No. 19 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Stirtz offers a more robust playmaking package and a grit-and-grind defensive mentality that aligns better with Scottie Barnes’ timeline. This swap effectively trades pure shooting for a more versatile two-way backcourt connector who can jump into the second unit immediately.

Re-Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili celebrates his three-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers. | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Raptors need a high-IQ facilitator in the frontcourt, and Sandro Mamukelashvili fits the positionless mold the Raptors covet. His ability to grab a rebound and initiate the break relieves pressure on the guards and keeps the offense unpredictable.

Unlike traditional backup bigs who clog the paint, Mamukelashvili’s passing vision unlocks backdoor cuts for the Raptors' athletic wings. Bringing him back on a team-friendly deal provides the bench with an advantage and ensures the second unit maintains the fluid ball movement Rajakovic demands.

Executing this move will prove the most difficult of the three since Mamukelashvili could earn more money elsewhere, but the Georgian big man has expressed interest in returning to the Raptors, even on a hometown discount.

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