Raptors Rookie Allen Graves Must Go Through Growing Pains

Toronto Raptors rookie Allen Graves is counting down the days until he officially begins his NBA career when training camp tips off next month.

Graves got a taste of NBA life during the Las Vegas Summer League, where he proved to be one of the best rookies in the showcase. However, that doesn't mean it will translate to when he faces off against NBA veterans.

"Graves was a curiosity in college, a reserve on a mid-major with some of the best analytics around. Toronto snatched him up with this summer's 19th pick, and he immediately showcased his versatility on the summer circuit: 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals across four contests. It was a proof-of-concept performance for everyone who saw him as a potential Swiss Army knife," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley wrote.

"It was also maybe indicative of nothing for his future. His lack of athleticism could be a real challenge against actual NBA defenders, and his outside shooting still has to prove sustainable with a significant increase in volume. This isn't to say Toronto fans should abandon hope. It's just a reminder that those hopes are nothing more than that at this stage."

Can Allen Graves Build Off of Summer League Success?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the nineteenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Santa Clara forward Allen Graves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graves won't have it as easy as he did in the summer league. It's two very different games, but the Raptors are going to put Graves in a position to succeed.

While Graves may not be the most athletic rookie coming into the league, he will have the right players around him to mold him into a strong NBA player. He's also just 20 years old, which gives him time to develop physically.

Everything Graves showed in college proves that he is exactly the type of player the Raptors want to further push their identity. He can be placed in multiple different spots in the lineup and can do a little bit of everything. That's what we saw in the summer league, and it's a taste of what's to come.

If Graves can learn from the mistakes he will make during his rookie season and grow from them, he should be able to conjure a pretty successful career in Toronto and the NBA.

Graves and the Raptors are set to begin training camp in Quebec City in late September.

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