3 Takeaways from Raptors After Las Vegas Summer League

The Toronto Raptors are home from the Las Vegas Summer League, which taught them a lot about the younger parts of their team.

Here's a look at three major takeaways from the team's run in Sin City.

Allen Graves Looks Like a Great Pick

Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors should be thrilled about Allen Graves and his showing in four games at Summer League. The Raptors opted to sit Graves for the team's finale against the Denver Nuggets because he had already proven himself during the team's first four contests.

In his final showing against the Miami Heat, Graves scored 23 points on 8 of 16 shooting, with 4 of 6 from downtown. He also grabbed 6 rebounds, but the impact was not limited to just the box score.

Graves was making hustle plays on both ends of the floor and often found himself making smart basketball IQ plays that will earn him a spot in the rotation during his rookie season. The coaching staff needs to continue working on Graves' game, but he is on the right trajectory to be a key player for the Raptors right away.

Seth Lundy Could Compete For a Two-Way Contract

Atlanta Hawks guard Seth Lundy photographed during Hawks Media Day. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest surprise from the Raptors Summer League was Seth Lundy's performance over the course of the showcase. Lundy was also among the players who sat the team's final game against the Nuggets, which is a sign that the Raptors want to move forward with him later in the summer.

Lundy was the team's leading scorer in Las Vegas, averaging 20 points per game while making 43.8 per cent of his shots from beyond the arc. The Raptors have a two-way spot open, and Lundy could be a candidate to fill it.

Lundy was a second-round pick by the Atlanta Hawks in 2023, but he suffered an injury at the end of his first season in the league. After undergoing ankle surgery, Lundy was out of the NBA for two seasons, but he is healthy and ready to go after showing out for the Raptors in Las Vegas.

Now, Lundy could be invited to Raptors' training camp, giving him a chance to catch on in Toronto.

The Raptors Could Have an Answer (or Two) For Their Size Problem

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle is defended by Maryland Terrapins center Collin Metcalf. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors are in need of some size, and they might have found a potential solution or two in Las Vegas with their team. Oregon center Nate Bittle signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Raptors, giving him a chance to appear for the team in training camp. The 7-footer averaged 16.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Ducks this past season.

The Raptors could also take a flyer on Jamarion Sharp, who is one of the tallest players in the NBA at 7-5. Sharp averaged 7.4 points and rebounds per game for the Raptors and also had 2.8 blocks per contest. His ability to protect the rim and block shots should intrigue the Raptors this offseason.

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