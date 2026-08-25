Raptors Trade Idea Lands Kawhi Leonard and Jalen Duren

The Toronto Raptors are hanging on to a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that would bring Kawhi Leonard back to Canada in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple first-round picks.

The Raptors would become one of the favourites in the Eastern Conference, but they still might not have enough to overtake the New York Knicks as the top team in the East. They might have to make one more move, or expand the Leonard deal by adding the Detroit Pistons, who have been struggling with a contract dispute with All-Star centre Jalen Duren.

If the Raptors were to send RJ Barrett and a future first-round pick to the Pistons, they might be able to land Duren in a blockbuster deal.

Why Raptors Make the Trade

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors are relying on Jakob Poeltl to be their answer at the centre position, but the reality of the situation is that he isn't 100 per cent reliable. Poeltl has not played more than 60 games in any of the past three seasons, and back issues were the primary reason behind his absences this past season.

Back injuries can linger, especially for a seven-footer who already showed signs of slowing down during the playoffs last spring against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was clear after that series that Poeltl is not somebody that the Raptors can depend on for a long playoff run.

Poeltl's contract is one of the most difficult to move off of in the entire league. He has a three-year, $104 million extension that doesn't even kick in until the start of the 2027-28 campaign, which means he isn't a free agent until 2030.

Year Salary 2026-27 $19.5 million 2027-28 $27.3 million 2028-29 $29.4 million 2029-30 $27.3 million

Poeltl would be a decent backup, but the Raptors need a change in the starting lineup in order to become an elite contender. Replacing Poeltl with Collin Murray-Boyles or Allen Graves might be routes the Raptors take, but that would severely compromise their size, which could hurt against teams with strong big men in the post, like the Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Moving on from Barrett would be difficult, but the Raptors would have to use his contract to lead them to what's next. The Raptors are negotiating a possible contract extension with Barrett, but if they found a way to acquire an All-Star big man for him, they should take advantage of the opportunity.

Plus, a defence with Barnes, Leonard and Duren would likely be the best in the league with all three levels locked down by one of the NBA's top defenders.

Why Pistons Make the Trade

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons have struggled to find a long-term contract with Duren, who is one of the league's top restricted free agents this summer. Duren likely would have secured that long-term deal with Detroit, but a poor performance against the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers during the playoffs significantly hurt his value and the amount the Pistons are willing to offer him on a new deal.

Both sides are still very far apart, which could lead Duren to accept a $9.6 million qualifying offer, which would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer. That is bad news for both sides, and it would likely lead Detroit to trading Duren anyway. He can sign a maximum four-year deal worth $177.4 million with his next team.

By possibly latching on to this deal with the Raptors and Clippers, the Pistons give themselves the opportunity to negotiate a new contract with Barrett, which would give them a stronger replacement for Tobias Harris, whom they lost in free agency to the San Antonio Spurs this offseason.

The Duren saga likely will result in divorce, but getting ahead of the curve could allow Detroit to get back on their feet as they keep trucking along in the Eastern Conference.

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