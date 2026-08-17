What the Latest Kawhi Leonard Update Means for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to soon finalize the trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for Kawhi Leonard in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and multiple first-round picks.

The reason for the holdup has been the NBA's investigation into the Clippers for alleged salary cap circumvention. ESPN insiders are reporting that the league has no evidence to suggest that there has been any wrongdoing from the Clippers' perspective.

That sounds all fine and good, but it is far from that, especially after NBA spokesman Mike Bass released a statement after the report was unveiled.

"ESPN's article regarding the LA Clippers investigation – for which the NBA declined to cooperate – contains numerous and significant inaccuracies. The results in this matter will be made clear once the investigation is concluded," Bass said in a statement.

What Does This Mean for the Raptors?

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green guards Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's hope that the Raptors can get this done before training camp starts at the end of next month, but this report doesn't mean anything. It's not a declaration that the investigation is closing. Until there is official word, the Raptors have to wait for this trade to go through. The report is promising, but it is not the investigation.

The investigation is what will determine whether or not the Clippers are liable for any salary cap or convention and whether Leonard will be penalized for any role in the matter. The report did show that Leonard is maintaining his innocence, which isn't a new development in the investigation.

The Raptors need this trade to go through because it affects how the team will attack training camp. Ingram and Dick are still on the roster, and the Raptors are hoping this trade will go through so they can go into training camp with the roster they intend to go into the season with.

The Raptors have been operating as if this trade will go through before the start of the season, but they are still awaiting the official word so they can finalize the deal and move on.

This report is just another suggestion that the Clippers and Leonard are innocent, which will look really bad if it ends up in the other direction once the investigation concludes, which does not have a defined timeline as of now.

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