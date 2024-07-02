Raptors Have Decisions to Make Before Any Free Agent Additions
The Toronto Raptors' roster for next season appears to be full.
The re-signing of Garrett Temple to what'll reportedly be a one-year minimum contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, has given Toronto 15 players on guaranteed deals for next year.
Here's a rough estimate of how it'll look for next season:
PG
Quickley
Mitchell
Shead
Carlton (two-way)
SG
Dick
Brown
Walter
Temple
SF
Barrett
Agbaji
PF
Barnes
Vezenkov
Boucher
Mogbo
C
Poeltl
Olynyk
Carlson (two-way)
Chomche (two-way)
The one name missing from that list is Javon Freeman-Liberty who has $100,000 guaranteed for next season but looks like he'll probably be a training camp casualty. Toronto tried to develop Freeman-Liberty into a backup point guard last season, but it looks like the organization is prepared to move on with Davion Mitchell and Jamal Shead now filling that role.
Gary Trent Jr.'s Future
At this point, it seems Toronto is ready to part ways with Gary Trent Jr. The Raptors won't have the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception available to re-sign Trent and even if he's willing to take a pay cut, it appears Toronto is content to let Trent walk in free agency.
The Raptors drafted Trent's replacement Ja'Kobe Walter in the first round last week and Toronto's trade with the Sacramento Kings ate into the organization's salary cap flexibility to bring Trent back.
If Toronto changes its mind this summer, the organization would have to be prepared to open a roster spot to bring Trent back. That either means waiving a player on a guaranteed contract or making a trade before the regular season.
Trade Candidates
Bruce Brown has been a trade candidate for the Raptors since the moment he was acquired by the organization in January. Toronto tried to move him at the trade deadline last season without any luck and has been searching for a trade package this summer.
The league's new collective bargaining agreement has hurt the value of expensive non-star players like Brown who is set to make $23 million next season as a role-playing bench guard. He's proven he can be a valuable rotation player on a playoff team, but a market for the 27-year-old hasn't materialized.
If there isn't a deal to be made this summer, Toronto can kick the can down the road once again and wait until the trade deadline to gauge Brown's market as a player on an expiring contract.
Roster Cuts
Chris Boucher's future with the organization has been precarious for months now and if there's one player on an expensive guaranteed contract the Raptors would be prepared to part ways with it's likely him. The 31-year-old forward was in and out of Toronto's rotation last season and hasn't quite fit in with the organization's plan for the future.
The Raptors tried to move Boucher at the trade deadline without success and would presumably be open to move him this summer. His $10.8 million expiring contract should make the 6-foot-9 forward a more palatable option for teams this year, but it's hard to envision Toronto receiving much in return for the Canadian forward.
Moving Forward
Toronto can have up to 21 players in training camp this summer and with rookie forward Quincy Guerrier on an Exhibit 10 deal and Freeman-Liberty still on the books, the Raptors sit at 20. That leaves one open roster spot for Toronto to fill this summer, likely with an addition coming at Summer League.
The Raptors do have salary cap flexibility with about $10 million or so to spend with the mid-level exception, but unless there's another roster move to be made, it looks like Toronto is prepared to leave that money unspent for now.