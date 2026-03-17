Raptors Respond to Foul Controversy Around the NBA

The Toronto Raptors and the other 29 teams in the league are under some fire as "foul-baiting" has become a controversial subject around the NBA.

Critics question whether players trying to draw fouls as an offensive strategy is legitimate or not. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic spoke about how players look to draw fouls and why he doesn't see the issue with it.

“Players are always one step ahead of the referees of the league, and league is always trying to catch up with their tendencies and trying to balance out things,” Rajakovic said via Toronto Star reporter Gilberto Ngabo. “They always find a grey area, and they’re always trying to put themselves in the most, you know, beneficial situations.”

Raptors Have to Be Smart Drawing Fouls

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram goes to pass the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, teams need to figure out ways to score, whether the shot counts for one, two, or three points. Even though free throws count for just one point, they are free, so players are doing everything they can to try and get to the line.

“Points are points. You’ve got to score more points than the other team to win,” RJ Barrett said via Ngabo.

“When you’re in a situation where you can get a foul, get some free throws, it helps the team. The other team is in foul trouble and we’re getting two free throws, you’ve got to try to win.”

For decades, the game of basketball has evolved and it is truly up to the players at the highest level to set the tone and dictate for the next generation how the game should be played.

In the 2024-25 campaign, there was an average of 18.6 personal fouls per game, which is the lowest average in the league's history. This means players have to be smart about how they can draw contact and get to the rim. It also shows that defenders are getting smarter in how to defend without fouling.

Unless a real measure is taken by the league, players will continue to use fouls as a strategy to try and win basketball games.

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.

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