Raptors Worked Out Veteran UConn Sharpshooter Ahead of Draft
Cam Spencer is easy to overlook.
The 6-foot-3 fifth-year senior is the type of prospect teams usually stay away from. He battled injury issues earlier in his career and didn't test particularly well at the combine. Save for his 44% three-point stroke, there's nothing particularly exciting about Spencer.
Except he's a winner.
For the Toronto Raptors, that's worth taking a look at. The organization has prioritized collegiate success in the past and has already brought Spencer in for a workout ahead of the NBA draft later this month, the 24-year-old told reporters in Indiana following his workout with the Pacers.
Spencer wasn't the best player on UConn's national-championship winning team this past year but he was certainly a crucial one. He started in all 40 games for the Huskies, averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds, while spacing the floor better than anyone else on his team.
The questions about Spencer are obvious though.
He's not athletically gifted compared to his peers. His standing vertical jump was the third worst of anyone at the combine and his max vertical jump was fifth worst. In terms of speed, he was the seventh slowest in the three quarter sprint drill and he lacks the burst to be a high-end player on either side of the ball.
But what Spencer does do is move without the ball and nail catch-and-shoot jumpers at an impressive level. He's a solid playmaker for someone who primarily plays off the ball and it's not hard to see him filling a niche at the next level. He converted 91.1% of his free throws this past year and there's no reason to believe his shooting won't translate moving forward.
Toronto isn't likely to be looking at Spencer as someone to take at No. 19 and even No. 31 could be a bit of a reach, but if the organization gets blown away by an offer for the 31st pick, maybe the Raptors nab Spencer later in the second round or as a priority undrafted free agent signing.
He doesn't quite fit a need for Toronto right now with so many undersized off-ball players, but the Raptors could use some more three-point shooting off their bench and Spencer certainly brings that. If the UConn guard does fall out of the draft, it wouldn't be shocking if Toronto took a chance on another player like Spencer whose winning track record is likely to impress the Raptors.