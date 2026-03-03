Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 3

Two of the top five teams in the Eastern Conference are set to face off on Tuesday night, as the Toronto Raptors and Scottie Barnes host the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson.

New York is coming off a massive win on Sunday afternoon against the San Antonio Spurs, and it’s looking to remain undefeated against the Raptors after winning the first three meetings between these squads, including one in the NBA Cup.

Toronto is just 3.5 games behind the Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings, but bettors should beware of this Raptors team at home. They are just 16-15 overall and 13-18 against the spread, making them a tough team to trust, even as a home underdog on Tuesday.

The Knicks haven’t been any better on the road, going 15-14 overall this season, but they do have road wins by 16 and 27 against Toronto this season.

Let’s dive into the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown on March 3.

Knicks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -2.5 (-102)

Raptors +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Knicks: -142

Raptors: +120

Total

221.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Knicks vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, MSG

Knicks record: 39-22

Raptors record: 35-25

Knicks vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Pacome Dadiet – out

Trey Jemison III – out

Dillon Jones – out

Miles McBride – out

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – out

Collin Murray-Boyles – out

Knicks vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-123)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Brunson to continue his recent hot streak from 3:

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has taken a bit of a back seat as a scorer as of late, averaging 23.8 points on 18.4 shots per game since Feb. 1. Brunson is averaging 20.1 shots per game for the entire 2025-26 season, so it’s clear his usage has dropped a little during this stretch.

However, the Knicks star has shot the 3-ball well recently, hitting at least three shots from deep in seven of his last 11 games. Over that 11-game stretch, Brunson is shooting 38.0 percent from deep on 7.2 attempts per game, and he’s cleared this line in three games in a row.

The Raptors are a top-10 defense this season, and they do rank 10th in the league in opponent 3s made per game. Brunson has been up and down against them from beyond the arc, going 1-for-6, 6-for-9 and 0-for-3 in his three games against Toronto.

Still, he’s taken at least six 3-pointers in 11 of his 13 games since Feb. 1. I think the star guard is worth a look on Tuesday after going 11 for his last 20 from 3 (three games) while clearing this prop in each of them.

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

I don’t trust either of these teams in this spot against the spread, so I’m looking to the total in Tuesday’s contest.

The UNDER has been a great play in the previous matchups between the Knicks and Raptors, as they’ve combined for 210, 218 and 211 points in their three meetings. Both squads have been solid on the defensive end all season long, and the Raptors’ offense has not been good enough to trust at this number.

Toronto is seventh in defensive rating and 16th in offensive rating, which has led to the team hitting the UNDER in 36 of 60 games this season – the third-highest rate in the NBA.

The Knicks have been much better on defense (eighth in the league in defensive rating for the season) as of late, posting the best defensive rating in the league over their last 15 games.

Plus, both of these teams rank in the bottom 10 in the league in pace in the 2025-26 campaign. These teams should fall short of 220 combined points for the fourth time in as many meetings.

Pick: UNDER 221.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.