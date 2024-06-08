Raptors Mailbag: Trade Ideas, Free Agent Targets, and Toronto's Title Odds
Plenty of trade ideas, free agency questions, and draft queries in this week's mailbag. As always, if you have a question about the Toronto Raptors submit it during my weekly callout on Instagram (@aaronbenrose) or direct message me the question.
The Raptors trade Jakob Poeltl to the Grizzlies for Brandon Clarke + 9th pick + salary filler. Yay or nay? - @dr4480_
I'm finding it difficult to find a really good Jakob Poeltl trade that makes sense for everyone involved and I think Memphis probably says no to this deal.
Yes, the Grizzlies could use a big man after trading away Steven Adams, but Jaren Jackson Jr. creates some interesting lineup options for Memphis next year thanks to his shooting and versatility. Poeltl's fit is a little weird alongside Ja Morant considering Morant isn't much of a shooter and would prefer to attack the paint where Poeltl is going to be stationed.
Considering Toronto gave up the 8th pick for Poeltl, getting the 9th back would be a great way to undo the deal with San Antonio, but I just don't see something like this happening.
The odds on trading Bruce or Gary for a better pick this year or more picks next year - @Braedon.c10
There's essentially no chance Toronto trades Gary Trent Jr. for future picks. He's an unrestricted free agent and if he leaves this summer it's unlikely to be in a sign-and-trade, let alone a sign-and-trade that nets the Raptors draft picks.
The Bruce Brown situation is more likely to result in future picks, but Toronto wanted to move him for a first-round pick at the trade deadline and couldn't and I don't see that changing this summer. The size of Brown's contract ($23 million) makes it difficult to find a trade partner that doesn't have to give up a player as good or better than Brown in return. I'd expect a second-round pick or a prospect-like player in return for Brown if he's dealt.
Who should the Raptors aim for in free agency? - @2008raptors
It sounds like Toronto is going to operate as an above-the-cap team this summer and that will limit the organization to just the mid-level exception which starts at $12.9 million for next season.
Toronto has never been successful in signing players with the mid-level exception and it's probably a good idea to keep expectations low for whomever the organization signs.
Indiana's backup big man Jalen Smith interests me if he opts out of his player option. Maybe Obi Toppin can be had at that price off Indiana's roster too. Delon Wright and Monte Morris would fill the backup point guard spot nicely if the Raptors want a veteran pair of hands off the bench.
What are the odds on the Raptors ever winning with Scottie Barnes on the roster? - @brandonspacejammin
Depends what "winning" means.
They'll certainly win a ton of games and have multiple winning seasons with Barnes. I expect them to win playoff games and playoff rounds too.
Winning an NBA championship is really hard and requires hitting on a ton of decisions and getting really lucky. So many Basketball Hall of Famers never won a championship and usually, it's not their fault.
So what are the odds of Toronto winning a title with Barnes? Pretty low. But that's how it is for essentially every team in the NBA.
I think we will be too good for a high pick next year but too bad for a playoff appearance. What about you? - @scottie.muse
Based on Toronto's current roster, I tend to agree.
The Raptors will probably have to tank toward the end of the season, make a trade to get worse, or get lucky in the lottery to get a high pick next year. That's how I would approach next season.
Should the Raptors trade for KAT? He's on a bad contract but he fits perfectly with Scottie - @evy_mcbucketz
This is the kind of trade that probably would have made sense a few years ago back when Toronto had Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet and when Karl-Anthony Towns' contract was smaller.
At this point, I wouldn't be making that kind of move if I was in charge of the Raptors. Toronto would have to give up too much talent just to make the salaries match in a trade and that would prohibit them from being good enough to contend with Towns moving forward. I wouldn't be making any trades for veteran players this summer if I were calling the shots.
Aside from where they are right now, who do you think OG and Pascal may sign with? - @demystifyingpaul
I would be shocked if Anunoby and Siakam don't re-sign with the Knicks and Pacers, respectively. Trading for them and letting them walk in free agency would be an egregious mistake by their front offices.
But if you told me they signed somewhere else this summer, my guess would be in Philadelphia. The 76ers have the money to go after a star and there aren't really any other very good teams with that much cap space.
Is Ja'Kobe Walter a good fit with Toronto and possibly becoming a go-to scorer? - @Jandugurman
I wrote about Walter recently when I saw him in a mock draft going to Toronto. He has a long way to go before he's really a go-to scorer at the NBA level. I would prefer a more 3-and-D type of wing with a little more length.