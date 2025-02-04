Rob Pelinka Gave Mavs GM Nico Harrison a Classy Thank You During Luka Doncic Presser
The Los Angeles Lakers introduced Luka Doncic to the press on Tuesday morning. Doncic, wearing a sensible sweater, was joined by Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka who wore a leather jacket that signaled not only could he pull off any trade, but any look at any time.
Pelinka began the press conference by thanking two people. First, Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss and then... Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison. It's not often that an introductory press conference is used to sing the praises of the other team, but when you're so happy about a move like this, you've got no choice but to thank the person that made it all happen in the first place.
"The second person I want to thank is anytime there's a trade or a transaction there has to be a partner and I want to thank the Dallas Mavericks," said Pelinka.
"Led by their GM Nico Harrison who was also very instrumental in bringing this opportunity to us and then staying true to the negotiations throughout where it culminated with the trade being finalized and Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris becoming members of our team."
And what a beautiful partnership it turned out to be for the Lakers.