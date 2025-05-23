Duke Big Man Joins Houston Rockets Draft Radar
One of the most intriguing prospects in this year's NBA draft class is Duke center Khaman Maluach. The South Sudan big man has been linked to several NBA teams during this draft process, and has recently hit the radar of the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets are current holders of the No. 10 pick in this year's NBA draft, and with no clear cut plan ahead of them it could be an opportunity for the young Rockets to grab the best player available which could potentially be Maluach at 10.
His game is highlighted by the ability to be a consistent rim protector along with versatility on defense not shying away from switches on defense.
His offense needs work, which should not surprise any scouts or analysts, considering Maluach did not start playing basketball until he was the age of 13.
He is currently only 18 years old, meaning he'll spend most of his rookie contract under the age of 21 and offers plenty of raw capabilities to mold into a solid center.
The Rockets who are currently sitting with NBA All-Star Alperen Sengun and Jock Landale in their center room for next season could certainly use the depth in their lineup.
It is unlikely that Maluach would see any major minutes during his first season with Houston, but this young team can offer the potential to grow, which is very important for Khaman.
The Rockets will likely look at several different players as we get closer to the NBA Draft in June, but with no clear-cut plan from Houston, there is a chance the front office goes into this draft with a best player available mindset, which could end up being Duke's Khaman Maluach.