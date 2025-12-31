Rockets Land Three College Standouts in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is just under six months away, and the Houston Rockets don't have a need for young talent. At 20-10, they're competing for a championship, which means that the only concern regarding June is the NBA Finals.

Still, Houston could end up with three second-round picks in this year's draft. The organization has its own, but it is also projected to have two from the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers. Thus, late-round talent will likely be an emphasis this summer.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released his latest NBA mock draft, and with these three second-round picks, the Rockets are projected to land some notable names. The first comes at No. 48, selecting Andrej Stojakovic. Illinois' standout forward is averaging 14.8 points and 3.9 rebounds on 52.9% shooting from the field, but a very concerning 22.9% from three.

"Scouts have started warming to Andrej Stojakovic after he shot 11-of-16 from the floor against both Texas Tech and Alabama," Wasserman wrote. "Despite missing threes and defenses knowing the scouting report, he's having consistent success scoring inside the arc, isolating or attack off ball screens."

After Stojakovic comes a player who landed in Houston in Wasserman's last mock draft. At No. 51, the Rockets are projected to take Richie Saunders, the BYU sharpshooter, averaging 18.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on 46-35-83 shooting splits.

"Richie Saunders has been one of the most productive off-ball scoring guards in the country averaging 20.1 points," Wasserman wrote. "The additions of AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright have helped simulate an NBA role for the senior."

Saunders is an excellent movement shooter, able to position himself away from help defenders and knock down tough threes off the catch. However, he has also displayed the ability to score off the dribble, working his way through the defense on occasion. Wasserman has his pro comparison as Ben Sheppard, a knockdown shooter getting good minutes for the Indiana Pacers.

Houston's final selection is a high-quality role player on arguably the best team in the country. At No. 54, the organization is slated to take Morez Johnson Jr., the bruising 6-foot-9 sophomore averaging 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for Michigan.

"Morez Johnson Jr. won't be for every NBA team, but those interested in adding more muscle and easy baskets could target him in the second round," Wasserman wrote.

"His projected role and limitations remain clear: Johnson will operate strictly as a play-finisher, offensive rebounder and interior defensive presence."