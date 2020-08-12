Is Ben McLemore the Best Shooter of the James Harden Era?

Ben McLemore appears to be living the shooter's dream in Houston. The former Kings lottery pick has effectively an unlimited green light in Mike D'Antoni's rotation, and most nights bring a flood of open shot attempts as defenses collapse around James Harden and Russell Westbrook. But McLemore's three-point proficiency isn't solely a product of situation. The Kansas product is one of the game's most dynamic options from beyond the arc.

McLemore's three-point efficiency wasn't exactly a secret entering 2019-20. He canned 38.2% of threes in 2016-17 with Sacramento, and he made 41.5% of triples on limited attempts last year. This season has seen McLemore fulfill his potential. He's shooting 40.4% from three in 2019-20, and his 45.9% mark since Jan. 1 is sixth-best among qualified players. McLemore's blueprint with the Rockets is clear. He's executed it with aplomb.

A standout 2019-20 for McLemore has raised an interesting question around the Rockets. Is the Kansas product the best shooter of the Harden era? Let's briefly sift through the candidates. Trevor Ariza's volume was more valuable than his efficiency, while Patrick Beverley's 40% mark in 2015-16 was a bit of an anomaly. Jason Terry was strong for one season and middling in another, and Chandler Parsons falls short in his three-point percentages. The clearest competitor is Ryan Anderson, who shot 39.6% from three in two combined seasons with Houston. But McLemore's versatility may be more valuable.

We shouldn't discount Anderson's contributions to the Rockets, especially in 2016-17. Anderson served as a weapon several feet beyond the three-point line, spacing the floor to a degree previously unseen across the league. The extra room provided by Anderson was critical both in pick-and-pop situations with Harden and in traditional pick-and-rolls with Harden and Clint Capela. The additional space forced help defenders to either double Harden or stick to Anderson. Defenders couldn't shade each option, creating a true pick-your-poison situation. Anderson's presence was at least one factor in Harden's first scoring title and MVP.

Yet despite Anderson's impact, it's hard too give him the title over McLemore. Houston's current guard is winning the percentage battle against Anderson, and more importantly, McLemore's versatility and athleticism is an major benefit. Anderson was more of a set-shot specialist who thrived off designed half-court motion. McLemore can pull the trigger in even the most adverse situations. He's become a transition nightmare for opponents, able to release quality shots off errant passes. Few players square their bodies with more precision than McLemore. His release is quick yet smooth. A string of triples is always potentially right around the corner.

Perhaps McLemore has already seized the mantle of best shooter in the Harden era, but there are bigger fish to fry in the coming months. There are legitimate Finals aspirations for Houston, and a made or missed three could swing a playoff series. McLemore appears to have earned the trust of Mike D'Antoni, and considering Houston's limited rotation, his minutes should be secure assuming he isn't completely exposed on the defensive end. It's been an impressive 2019-20 for McLemore. Now its time to prove his mettle on the game's biggest stage.