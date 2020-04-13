How Ben McLemore Found His NBA Home With the Rockets

Ben McLemore carried himself with a certain confidence in his first year with the Rockets.

The former No. 7 pick isn't a particularly brash individual, and McLemore isn't one to deliver an extended monologue with the media. But watch him launch triples in Houston, and the confidence is easy to spot. McLemore let's threes fly with impunity, sporting a quick trigger similar to Gerald Green. McLemore is one of the more talented three-point shooters in the league, and he knows it. He's not afraid to let it fly.

McLemore's confidence stems from more than a smooth stroke. He joined Kansas in 2012 as a top-40 recruit, then earned consensus All-American honors in his lone season with the Jayhawks. McLemore led Kansas in scoring and took his team to the Sweet 16 before losing to Trey Burke and Michigan in an instant classic. Three months later he was in Sacramento, joining the Kings as a top-10 pick.

There's a long list of potential reasons as to why McLemore fizzled out in Sacramento, then failed to make a significant impact in one year with Memphis. He played for five coaches in five years with the Kings. The 2017-18 Grizzlies played at a glacial pace with a crowded collection of wings. McLemore has acknowledged his shortcomings at previous stops, but one thing has always been clear: McLemore is a talented offensive player.

"I know what I have to do to be successful here," McLemore siad before opening night on Oct. 24. "Run the floor, guard, make open shots. ...Be me, be Ben McLemore."

That talent has been on full display in 2019-20. McLemore is shooting 39.5% from three this season, the 19th-best mark among the 78 players with at least 300 attempts from beyond the arc. Such efficiency with significant volume is rare for the Rockets in recent seasons. Of the seven Rockets to log 1,000 minutes last season, nobody shot over 38% from three. Ryan Anderson was the only Rocket to shoot over 38% from three in 2017-18, but even he didn't match McLemore's 2019-20 mark. The Rockets are consistently an elite three-point shooting team by volume. McLemore's long-range accuracy is a difference maker.

McLemore's impact extends beyond his three-point percentage. He leads all Rockets with over 300 minutes (sorry Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll) with a plus-6.7 net rating, and the Rockets score 116 points per 100 possessions when McLemore is on the floor. Perhaps McLemore benefits from extended minutes with James Harden. But he deserves credit for how well he compliments the 2017-18 MVP. The Rockets wallop teams by 13.1 points per 100 possessions when Harden and McLemore share the floor. McLemore's contribution shouldn't be dismissed.

What makes McLemore a complimentary piece to Harden? That quick trigger has proved to be quite valuable. McLemore is a key weapon against the Harden-trap, using his fast release to punish defenses who attempt to scramble to the open shooter. McLemore doesn't need a perfect pass, either. He excels at re-positioning himself on a pass near his feet or away from his chest. His mechanics remain sound regardless of situation. For a passer facing double teams, McLemore's flexibility is important.

It's unlikely McLemore ever lives up to the expectations of a top-10 pick, and he remains an imperfect player despite a quality year with the Rockets. McLemore can be a defensive liability in stretches, with both size and attention issues plaguing him on that end. But we shouldn't let his flaws cloud the current career renaissance. Harden and Houston provided McLemore a new chance at an NBA home. The former lottery pick has certainly delivered.