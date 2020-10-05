SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Can the Rockets Add an Impact Free Agent With Limited Flexibility?

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets sit in a bit of a precarious position as they approach the ninth year of the James Harden era in 2020-21. 

Houston entered the Orlando bubble with championship expectations, only to fall short in a dispiriting five-game loss to the Lakers. And the road ahead won't get any easier. Both Los Angeles teams enter next season as leading title contenders. The Nuggets, Jazz and Warriors all sport legitimate Finals aspirations. The Western Conference is always the varsity bracket, but 2020-21 will take the competition to new heights. There are few, if any, non-playoff contenders among the 15 teams. 

Houston should find itself well within the top-eight seeds in 2020-21 with a pair of MVPs leading the way. But can we really look at the Rockets as true championship contenders? It's a complex question. Houston looked like the best team in the Western Conference in brief spurts this season, sporting an electric offense and swarming defense. But that version of the Rockets was absent far too often for an extended playoff run. This is a team with true top-end talent, yet shaky depth and legitimate size problems continue to plague the roster. What can Daryl Morey do to fill out Houston's rotation in 2020-21? A difficult tightrope awaits. 

We'll wait for another day to fire up the trade machine. For now, let's take a look at Houston's free-agency options. The Rockets won't be able to make a serious splash given their current cap inflexibility–two $40 million players doesn't exactly help–but there are opportunities to make a difference on the margins. Morey enters the offseason armed with a $9.3 million mid-level exception and a $3.6 million bi-annual exception, with the latter all-but-guaranteed to be used. The pair of exceptions are unlikely to land an All-Star asset, though there are plenty of quality candidates available. 

Houston is likely to chase frontcourt assets in free agency given its size shortcomings. Don't expect a lumbering center to enter the rotation anytime soon, but there remains a glaring need for someone at least larger than Robert Covington. Jerami Grant would be a terrific fit given his length and flexibility, though his impressive playoffs will likely take him out of the Rockets' price range. Serge Ibaka would fill a similar need, yet cost concerns arise once again. Ibaka won't break the bank in free agency. He should still command upwards of $10 million per year, likely from Toronto if Marc Gasol does indeed depart for Spain. Both options appear more fantasy than reality for Houston at the moment. 

Who else could the Rockets target outside of Grant and Ibaka? The frontcourt names should stay at the forefront. Houston could target Bismack Biyombo or Nerlens Noel if they wanted a more traditional big man, though their offensive shortcomings should be noticed. The Rockets could also eye Marcus Morris, JaMychal Green or Meyers Leonard, moves that would keep their spacing intact despite a minimal upgrade in rim protection. Dip into the bi-annual exception candidates, and the likes of Rondae-Hollis Jefferson and Solomon Hill could be of some interest. The middle tier of available free agents is deep, albeit not exactly flashy. 

None of these pieces will headline Houston's roster next season. They may not even start. But there has to be some addition on the margins for the Rockets to compete for the 2021 title. Morey has found gems in the bargain bin before. He'll need to do the same ahead of next season as a new coach joins Harden and Co. 

Comments

Features

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets Plan to Interview John Lucas for Head Coach Vacancy

Lucas has been an assistant with the Rockets since 2016.

Michael Shapiro

TexansLosersSince'02

Carmelo Anthony Details Uncomfortable Fit With Rockets

Anthony: "They wanted me to come in and be a spot-up, corner shooter. ...It didn't work at all."

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets to Interview Clippers Assistant Tyronn Lue

Lue won the 2016 Finals as the head coach of the Cavaliers.

Michael Shapiro

Mett

Report: Rockets to Interview Stephen Silas, Wes Unseld Jr.

The Rockets are slated to begin interviewing head coach candidates this week.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Interested in Doc Rivers After Clippers Exit

The Clippers dismissed Rivers on Monday after seven seasons with the franchise.

Michael Shapiro

Examining Eric Gordon's Future With the Rockets

Gordon played in just 36 of 64 regular-season games in 2019-20 as he battled a collection of leg injuries.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker Honors Kobe Bryant With Release of New Nike Shoe

A special P.J. Tucker edition of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro hit the market on Sept. 25.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Van Gundy 'In the Mix' for Rockets Coaching Vacancy

Van Gundy and former Rockets guard Sam Cassell are reportedly among those under consideration for Houston's head coaching vacancy.

Michael Shapiro

How Will the Rockets Approach Contract Talks With P.J. Tucker?

2020-21 will mark the last year of Tucker's four-year, $32 million contract with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Cassell Endorsed by Maxwell as Rockets Conduct Coaching Search

The former NBA guards played two seasons together in Houston from 1993-95, winning a pair of championships in the process.

Michael Shapiro

TexansLosersSince'02