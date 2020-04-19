Sunday will mark the most important day on the basketball calendar in over a month, and not because of any potential action on the court.

ESPN's 10-part documentary 'The Last Dance' will begin to air on Sunday night, taking viewers inside the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls with never-before seen footage of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Co. And the lead-up to the documentary is not lacking in hype.

ESPN dropped a five-minute trailer on Twitter on Friday, and media outlets throughout the country have spent the last week deep diving into a trove of Jordan-related content. Without live games scheduled, the sports world has turned much of its focus to ESPN's documentary.

The 1997-98 season didn't mark Jordan's strongest statistical season. He scored 28.7 points per game on 46.5% shooting, his worst marks in both categories since his second season. But Jordan certainly appeared near his apex against the Rockets. He dropped 40 and 45 points in a pair of wins against Houston, earning five victories in the last six tries against Hakeem Olajuwon and Co.

Jordan didn't always have success vs. Houston. The North Carolina product went 0–4 in his first four matchups against the Rockets, though he did combine for 77 points in a pair of losses in 1986-87. And in total, Houston kept Jordan relatively in check throughout his illustrious career. The six-time Finals MVP went 10–12 against the Rockets in 13 seasons with the Bulls, averaging 32.6 points per game. Jordan recorded five 40-point games against Houston, though the Bulls lost three of those contests.

The Rockets could have landed Jordan with the No. 1 pick in the 1984 draft, but they instead selected center Hakeem Olajuwon. Houston can certainly rest easy with its decision.

Olajuwon was a 12-time All-NBA selection and two-time Finals MVP, and he certainly held his own against Jordan and Co. Olajuwon averaged 21.9 points and 10.7 rebounds per game against the Bulls, shooting 53.2% from the field.

Part 1 and Part 2 of 'The Last Dance' will air on ESPN on Sunday. Part 1 will begin at 8 p.m. CT.