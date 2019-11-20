'He's Just Scratching the Surface': Rockets Highlight Clint Capela's Potential

Tyson Chandler has seen more than his fair share of talented centers in his 19-year career. The 37-year-old big man entered the NBA at the height of the Shaquille O'Neal era, then spent the next two decades defending the likes of Dwight Howard, Tim Duncan, DeAndre Jordan and many others. As Chandler now winds down his career with the Rockets, he could be watching one of the next decade's premier bigs: Clint Capela.

The Rockets' starting center is on a tear of late, averaging 15 points, 18.2 rebounds and three blocks per game in Houston's eight-game winning streak. Capela has secured 20 rebounds in each of his last four games, a feat never accomplished by Yao Ming, Hakeem Olajuwon or Moses Malone. The last Rockets player to have four straight 20-rebound games? Elvin Hayes in 1971, when the franchise was still in San Diego. Capela's historic stretch is certainly impressive, but Chandler thinks his fellow center has greater heights in store.

"I think he's just scratching the surface as a player and what he's going to become," Chandler said. "He doesn't understand how much he impacts the game. ...He's going to get stronger, he's going to get faster. Mentally, the game is going to slow down for him, all of a sudden people will start looking smaller."

Praise for Capela is a recent development in 2019-20. He spent the first two weeks of the seasons as a top target for criticism from head coach Mike D'Antoni, who lambasted Capela's lack of conditioning, and its subsequent effect on his play.

"[Capela] has been just ok, he needs to get better," D'Antoni said on Oct. 27. "Be a better rim protector, get in better shape."

The metrics backed up D'Antoni's criticism. Houston ranked No. 28 in defensive rating after a blowout loss in Miami on Nov. 3 (trailing only the G League Warriors and injury-riddled Pelicans), and only five teams allowed more made shots within six feet. Capela was late on rotations and beat in transition. The mobile center didn't become plodding overnight. His lack of energy was the culprit.

The Rockets' loss in Miami has been a demarcation mark in their season. They have won eight straight since losing to the Heat, entering Wednesday's matchup in Denver trailing only the Lakers in the Western Conference standings. James Harden's scoring binge is responsible to some degree for the dominant stretch, though Houston insists its defensive turnaround has sparked the streak. The Rockets sit a respectable 15th in defensive rating entering Wednesday, and they are the NBA's No. 2 defense since Nov. 4. Only the Bucks have allowed fewer points per 100 possessions.

Capela's four-game hot streak isn't necessarily an outlier. The Swiss center remains one of the game's most dangerous lob threats, and an active and engaged Capela has wreaked havoc on the glass for the last three seasons. Opponents are shooting just 57% within six feet against the Rockets since Nov. 4. The Mavericks are the only team stingier when defending the rim in that stretch.

Yet it's not Capela's effectiveness inside that's decimated opponents of late. Capela's speed and athleticism is arguably his greatest asset.

"I try to run with everybody," Capela said. "It's a smart play, it gets us easy points when they can't catch up."

The young center's growth has drawn praise from both D'Antoni and Chandler throughout the last 10 days. Capela is a key cog in Houston's title hopes, a potential third All-Star on a team with two former MVPs. He's imposing in the paint and reliable defending guards and wings on the perimeter, more nimble than fellow Western Conference centers Rudy Gobert and Nikola Jokic. The Warriors are the only team to have played Capela off the floor in a postseason series. Their dynasty appears to be dead, at least for one season. Capela may be matchup-proof, a rarity for the modern big.

Capela's athleticism could be an edge for the Rockets in May as matchups with Anthony Davis and Montrezl Harrell loom. But Capela won't indulge in such hypotheticals 13 games into the season. Growth is a gradual process. Each day is a new opportunity.

"I need to be consistently focused," Capela said. "Rebounding, defense, every game I can get better."