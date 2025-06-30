Rockets Reportedly Scheduling Meetings with Marquee Free Agents
As NBA free agency kicks off, the Houston Rockets are expected to make big moves even after major roster reconstructions. The Rockets recently acquired star forward Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, trading away major pieces such as Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. Houston also extended point guard Fred VanVleet.
As free agency begins today, the Rockets are focusing on three free agents, as Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that they are working to set up meetings with Dorian Finney-Smith, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard.
Finney-Smith recently declined his $15.4 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, making him an unrestricted free agent. Alexander-Walker and Kennard are also unrestricted free agents after seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets are preparing to offer a four-year deal to Finney-Smith to lure him away from the Lakers. Houston can use its full $14.1 million mid-level exception for the 2025-26 season.
The Rockets are clearly targeting defense and shooting, both building on a strength and fixing a major problem from last season. Even though Houston went 52-30 in the regular season, failure to create shots and knock down threes kept the team from defeating the Golden State Warriors in the first round.
Finney-Smith, who is 32 years old, averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 41.1% from three across 63 games with the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. He is widely regarded as one of the better 3&D players in the league.
Alexander-Walker is a coveted free agent at 26. He put up 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 38.1% from deep with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was a major piece in the team getting to the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row.
Kennard is one of the best spot-up shooters in the NBA. At 29, he averaged 8.9 points on 43.3% shooting from three. He would be an ideal problem-solver when it comes to the Rockets' three-point struggles.
Any of the three would be great fits in Houston, considering their play styles. Houston has the chance to build a legitimate championship contender this offseason and has already begun to do so with the Durant trade.