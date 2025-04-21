Rockets Fall Short of Game 1 Comeback Thriller Against Warriors
The Houston Rockets fell 95-85 to the Golden State Warriors. In a lot of back and forth, their comeback fell short.
Alperen Sengun started blazing hot for the Rockets, scoring eight points and five rebounds before Golden State called the first timeout of the game. The first play of the game looked a lot like Houston's last regular season game, as they played through Amen Thompson and Sengun. Thompson drew a foul on Draymond Green going up for an alley-oop, thrown by Houston's center.
Steph Curry started 0-for-3 before the timeout was called, and Dillon Brooks did a really good job holding Jimmy Butler in the post without getting any fouls called. Houston's dominance continued after the break on both ends of the court, and Fred VanVleet led the way with a steal, leading to a jump-ball. Tari Eason stopped Green on offense, stopping Golden State's ball movement. As the Rockets continued to stop the Warriors and continue to score, Eason capped it off with a strip on Green and then a dunk, forcing Golden State to call another timeout. Out of the break, Curry got hot with two drives, and Ime Udoka took a break to re-collect his team. Steven Adams checked in to play alongside Sengun to end the period.
Golden State opened the second quarter on an 18-3 run due to their cutting and screening, which Houston could not defend. The Warriors got hot from beyond the arc, and screening to create open shots became Houston's kryptonite. Sengun being off the floor really hurt the Rockets in this stretch, as Golden State took their opportunity to get to the bucket as well. Udoka called a timeout, and right after the break, Brooks led the charge for a Houston 6-0 run, as he forced a turnover on a Warriors inbound play and then got an offensive rebound and scored. Sengun also checked in after the break. Golden State ended the half on a 9-0 run and was up by 13 points. Sengun ended the half with 16 points.
Jimmy Butler III got going in the third quarter, giving the Warriors a 61-41 lead. Houston tried blitzing him, but it did not work as he was able to find players around him to pass to. The Warriors held control for the first half of the quarter, but due to the Rockets' incredible defense and figuring out their defensive zone with Adams on the floor getting rebounds, they were able to close the quarter on a 17-3 run. The Rockets ended the quarter down by just nine points.
Houston started the fourth quarter off with Adams and Sengun on the floor together, and Adams was feasting in the paint, grabbing rebounds and giving the Rockets second-chance points. After cutting the lead down to just three points, Curry made a deep three to put Golden State up by seven with just over five minutes left to play in the game. After cutting down the lead to three once again, Houston could not find a way to pull through as the Warriors continued to hit shots.
The Rockets will face the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 on Wednesday night at Toyota Center. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. CST.