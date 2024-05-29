NBA Trade Idea: Rockets' Alperen Sengun to Hornets?
The Houston Rockets have reason to make some big moves this offseason, but not every transaction idea would be a positive one.
Among the examples of that is Bleacher Report's idea for the Rockets to trade Alperen Sengun to the Charlotte Hornets.
"The Houston Rockets have several recent lottery picks who'll all need major extensions soon, and because their late-season surge came while Sengün was sidelined by injury, perhaps there's a way to have a conversation about acquiring the up-and-coming center," Bleacher Report writes. "Houston can't realistically pay down-the-line market rates for Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, this year's lottery pick and Sengün."
While the above statement may be true, Sengun is the first one eligible for an extension this summer, and he'll likely earn one given the output he's poured in during his first three NBA seasons.
Sengun averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and five assists per game this season for the Rockets in his age-21 campaign. If he's putting those numbers out now, imagine what he'll be able to do in his prime.
The Rockets would be silly to part with Sengun now, even if they are looking towards the future. He's shown improvement in each of his three seasons and has power to be one of the core pieces down the line for Houston, and he's showcased that more than his teammates up until now.
