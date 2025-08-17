Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant Could be Rockets' Ideal Duo
The Houston Rockets are entering the season with one of the most talented teams they've put together in modern history. Houston has a mixture of talented young players and impact veterans that they've never had on a contending team.
Leading the charge for the young players is Alperen Sengun, who just earned his first All-Star nod last season. The Rockets' top veteran is Kevin Durant, who was notably added to the roster following a trade involving young player Jalen Green and veteran Dillon Brooks.
Sengun and Durant are the team's top duo, with Amen Thompson rounding out a solid top three. The offensive connection between the top duo could be exactly what the Rockets need to compete at a high level next season.
Both players can score at a high level in isolation. Durant was one of the league's best isolation scorers last season, using his length and superior skill to create open shots and knock down difficult shots. Sengun creates his isolation opportunities in the paint, using a mix of physicality and finesse around the rim to punish smaller defenders and flash around slower defenders.
They will each get a chance to score for the Rockets in one-on-one situations. They are the best options for offense in half-court settings, capable of creating offense from nothing.
However, the most impactful contributions from these two players could be how they can create shots for others on the team.
Sengun has proven to be a smart passer and a quality starting point for the offense. Whether in a pick-and-roll with Fred VanVleet or holding the ball himself at the high post, he consistently makes the right decisions by opening up the defense with his passing. Opposing defenses often try to double-team the big man, creating an open player on the wing, like Jabari Smith Jr. or Dorian Finney-Smith. When he isn't directly passing to an open player, he can create a "hockey assist" as the next pass may be to the open player.
Durant will benefit from Sengun's creation skill. Durant might be adept at isolation, but he's just as adept at hitting shots off the ball. He'll be able to feast on Sengun's assists and his gravity, which could help Durant's already elite efficiency.
The Rockets are hoping the offense takes a turn for the better next year, and with their top players, they have a strong chance to do so.