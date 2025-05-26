Amen Thompson's Ceiling Could Raise the Rockets' Peak
The collection of talented young players with the Houston Rockets is one of the team's main reasons for belief moving forward in this current era of the team. Players like Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green have spent years as highly rated prospects, but the team's dynamic has changed as more players have joined to contribute winning plays. Amen Thompson has emerged as a potential star in the making and could join Sengun on the All-Star team in the coming seasons.
The question for Thompson is how high his star can reach. He showed flashes of true superstar potential, but he has limitations that can prevent him from reaching certain heights. Houston's trajectory changes if Thompson continues to evolve his game and become even more effective. The Rockets could become a contending team right away, elevating to the level of the league's remaining teams.
The Rockets already depend on Thompson as a defensive stopper. He, along with Dillon Brooks, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr., creates a strong rotation of defensive wings that makes opposing offenses struggle.
Thompson's rare mix of elite speed and athleticism makes him a defensive threat. His quick hands help him rip the ball away from handlers and drivers. He can keep up with defenders during transition defense, and his dynamic jumping ability helps him block away shots at the basket.
No one can keep up with Thompson in transition on either side. Offensively, it's the phase of the game he does the most damage.
Thompson is a dangerous fast-break player. His speed isn't the only factor that makes him such an effective weapon when heading downhill after a rebound. Pulling down the rebound to start the break is something Thompson does well. He's an elite rebounder, and getting the ball in his hands right away jump-starts a fast break with top-tier speed.
He's a physical finisher when he gets to the rim, and he's made significant progress with his handle.
The mid-range game is an area Thompson developed throughout the year. It could become a consistent weapon for him after his success inside the arc this season. Wanting a three-point shot may be greedy for Thompson's future projections, but some offensive versatility is still well within his abilities.
However, if Thompson can maximize his full potential, he could become a franchise-altering player like Anthony Edwards or Ja Morant. He and Sengun could become the cornerstones for a team that gets contributions from the whole roster. Houston's front office hopes he does reach that potential, because the team may contend for a championship if he elevates to a superstar level.