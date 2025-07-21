Are LA Clippers Surpassing Rockets in the West's Hierarchy?
The NBA's conference balance has become unbelievably lopsided over the last year or so. Injuries have become a factor, but more stars find themselves in the West, thus those teams crowding the top of the league's hierarchy.
With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out due to injuries, as well as Damian Lillard re-signing with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Eastern Conference is wide open next season. However, while the West is as well, it's due to the number of contenders in that conference. Aside from the Oklahoma City Thunder, no team is a lock to avoid the Play-In Tournament.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst said it best at the beginning of the offseason: nearly every team in the West intends to strive for improvement, making the conference infinitely more competitive than the East. In fact, the West's most active offseason team just got better, as the LA Clippers signed Chris Paul to a one-year, $3.6 million deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Clippers have been a major winner this offseason, making a plethora of moves to thrust them into title contention. LA reloaded after a brutal first-round exit last season, bringing in players such as Paul, Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, and John Collins, while also re-signing star guard James Harden.
The Thunder are expected to be atop the West once again, but the rest of the conference is up for grabs. The Houston Rockets, who captured the second seed last season at 52-30, also got better with the additions of Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Clint Capela.
The Rockets and Clippers have quickly become the most likely contenders for the No. 2 seed due to their offseason moves. The question is, did LA pass Houston in the West's hierarchy with this move? A lot of hype surrounded the Rockets after acquiring Durant, but it has shifted to the West Coast after the Clippers' moves.
The Rockets are entering the 2025-26 season with most of their core still intact after the Durant trade. GM Rafael Stone managed to give up a lot less than expected, able to retain key assets such as Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and more. Not to mention, second-year guard Reed Sheppard is expected to take a leap with more opportunities on the way.
As for the Clippers, they're taking a risk with the amount of aging players on the roster. Paul, Beal, and Lopez are all talented role players, which gives LA a high floor. At the very least, they should be similar to last season, with the potential to make a huge leap.
The NBA is becoming a league that relies on systematic fit and the number of rotation players on a roster. LA has a legitimate 10-man rotation, with improved defense and playmaking.
The Paul and Beal signings would have broken the internet even five years ago, but the two are not what they used to be. Just based on the Rockets' previous season and their fixed offensive issues, they are still above the Clippers in the West's hierarchy. The expectation for Houston is to be in title contention with the rest of the top of the conference.