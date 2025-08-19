Are The Rockets Ready to Match Last Season's Finals Teams?
The Houston Rockets' notable trade for Kevin Durant would not have happened if the team believed they were capable of competing against the league's top teams. Last year's Rockets could keep things competitive, but they were never true threats to beat teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers in the postseason. Houston feels like it has done enough to win against any other team after making moves to increase its championship chances.
There are a few assumptions league followers make to explain the belief in the Rockets before the season begins.
The first assumption is that Durant will continue to play like a top 10 player in the league, scoring at will in the half-court and bailing out offenses when they grind to a halt. Durant has generally been a high-20s scorer in his career, so the Rockets are expecting something similar.
The second assumption is that the defense will continue to be as suffocating as it was last year.
Amen Thompson and Tari Eason had a lot to do with the stifling defense, but the Rockets shipped away lead defender, Dillon Brooks, to acquire Durant. The additions of Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie are Houston's attempts to replace Brooks' production through multiple defenders. The Rockets have established their identity in defense and physicality since Ime Udoka became head coach. It's not likely to change despite missing a significant piece of the defense.
The final assumption is that each of the young players will continue improving as they grow closer to their respective peaks. Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr. are the remaining young core members, who still have a sense of urgency to perform at a high level as soon as possible.
Some of these players are likely to improve throughout the season and have a clear path to improvement. Sengun said his main offensive focus was his touch around the rim and his ability to shoot from deep range.
Thompson has been working on his handle and jump shot, but he needs to make significant improvements in both areas to take over lead ball handler duties from Fred VanVleet. Smith Jr. has become a serviceable 3-point shooter, but the Rockets will need more from their shooters to be able to compete.
The projected improvements for the young players and the new acquisition of impact veterans are set to help the Rockets reach the promised land. First, they'll have to take on the best teams in the league to get there, and Houston may be getting close to matching last year's finalists.