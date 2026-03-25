Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Timberwolves)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has not played since March 15 due to a knee injury, missing the team's last four games.

Even though Edwards was on the court at the end of the team's practice on Tuesday, he will not play in Wednesday's matchup against the Houston Rockets due to a knee injury. Edwards was ruled out for one to two weeks with inflammation in his right knee.

According to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Edwards is only doing individual work as he rehabs his knee injury and has not joined the team for practice. While the Timberwolves star's initial timeline had him returning before the end of the regular season, Finch declined to put a timetable on his return to the lineup.

Chris Finch says Anthony Edwards is still just doing individual work as he rehabs the knee. Hasn’t joined practice yet. No timetable yet either, but definitely not tomorrow v Houston — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 24, 2026

Not having Edwards for Wednesday's game is a massive blow for the Wolves, as they are just a 0.5 games ahead of the Rockets in the Western Conference standings. Oddsmakers have actually set the Rockets as favorites in this game, even though they're on the road. DraftKings has Houston set at -122 to win this game, and it is favored by 1.5 points.

The Timberwolves have stayed afloat without Edwards this season, going 9-5 in the 14 games that he's missed. The star guard can only miss three more games to remain eligible for All-NBA and other awards, but the Timberwolves clearly would prefer that he's healthy for the playoffs.

This season, the former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3.

With Edwards out, the Timberwolves are going to have to rely on Julius Randle and others to pick up the slack on offense.

Here's how I'd bet on Minnesota in the prop market against a stingy Houston defense.

Best Timberwolves Props Bet vs. Rockets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Naz Reid 12+ Points (-156)

Timberwolves forward Naz Reid has missed two of the four games that Edwards has sat out due to his knee injury, but he returned to play over 25 minutes and scored 11 points (on 4-of-12 shooting) on Sunday against Boston.

Reid is averaging 13.7 points per game this season while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. The former Sixth Man of the Year remains one of the best bench scorers in the league, and he should see a few more touches with Edwards sidelined.

In 12 games without Edwards this season, Reid is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, taking 11.6 shots per night. So, with this prop set at him scoring just 12 points, Reid is a pretty solid value since he’s attempting about that many shots per game when the All-Star guard sits.

Reid has at least 12 points in nine of the 12 games he’s played without Edwards this season, including a 25-point game against this Houston team back on Jan. 16.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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