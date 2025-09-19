Bleacher Report Cites Rockets as Offseason Winners
This summer was definitely a busy one for the Houston Rockets' front office. General Manager Rafael Stone and company were arguably the most active front office in the offseason.
The team catapulted to second in the Western Conference last season, jumping to 52 wins. Just two seasons prior, they were 22-60.
The Rockets ended their postseason drought last season, giving their young guns their first taste of playoff basketball. The postseason series against the Golden State Warriors also allowed Houston's brainpower to see that they weren't quite ready to take flight yet.
Weaknesses are oftentimes exposed in the postseason.
Houston's leading scorer, Jalen Green, struggled against Golden State's defense, except in Game 2, where he exploded to the tune of 38 points.
All told, Green was held below double figures in four of the seven contests, leading to losses for Houston in each showing. By contrast, the other three games in which he scored in double digits all resulted in wins for Houston.
The Rockets capitalized on the opportunity to upgrade from Green, nabbing Kevin Durant -- one of the game's all-time scorers. Better yet, one of the game's greatest players altogether.
Houston added additional wing depth, by way of Josh Okogie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the latter of which was highly coveted and will be pivotal as it pertains to replacing Dillon Brooks' production.
Add it all up and it's hard not to view the offseason as a victory for Rafael Stone and company.
Unsurprisingly, Bleacher Report listed the Rockets as an offseason winner.
"No team did more to solidify itself as a new member of the contender class than the Houston Rockets.
Dorian Finney-Smith should replace much of what Brooks provided as a three-and-D forward, and old pal Clint Capela came aboard to further deepen an already formidable center rotation.
The Rockets also managed to ink Jabari Smith Jr. to a sub-max extension worth $122 million over five years.
Throw in fair deals for Steven Adams (three years, $39 million), a re-worked agreement with Fred VanVleet and a raft of returning bench players on minimum deals, and Houston loaded up at bargain rates across the board."
On paper, the Rockets certainly look like contenders. But obviously it's not decided by how they look on paper. However, they certainly made improvements to the roster, which is a major victory for a team that's been on the rise and still has untapped young prospects.